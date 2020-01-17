Panacea Infosec packs a punch with the new logo

New Delhi [India] Jan 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi based leading information security consulting, auditing and compliance company Panacea Infosec Pvt Ltd has launched the new business logo that encapsulates in it, the essence of all its services. It has over 400 clients in more than 40 countries.

The new logo is a Squircle with a shield inside it also has a new colour theme which is a combination of red and grey colours. It's a significant departure from its earlier one in Blue and Black, which looked like a shield with 'P' signifying 'Payment Security'.

The new logo colour Red is reminiscent of dynamicity, security, alertness and passion whereas Grey colour shows reassurance, balance, sophistication and trust.

"We wanted an aesthetically appealing logo that would represent the essence of our work. Our services and product lines have increased significantly since 2012 when the company was founded. Panacea was catering to services related to payment security when it began operations. Now, it is offering services in the entire information security domains, spanning across sectors", said Ajay Kaushik, Founder & Managing Director.

The services being offered by Panacea are across seven verticals - certification & assessment services, CERT-in security auditing services, threat & vulnerability management, advisory services, managed security services, training and products.

"The rounded corners of our logo signify our expansion in four cardinal directions. Whereas, the sides represent our personality attributes - Integrity, Flexibility, Innovation and People-Centric", said Ajay.

"The logo essentially says that our customers are safe within the four walls of our services and any threat will be identified and cornered before it reaches their payment systems", said Ajay. "Security audit is an intangible but very essential part of the information security system", he added.

"We not only detect loopholes and vulnerabilities in digital systems and give solutions to overcome them but also pre-empt threats", said Ajay adding that Panacea's team of white-hat hackers are experts in identifying threats like botnets, brandjacking, catfish, distributed-denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) and dropper etc.

"These threats are becoming more sophisticated by the day and our team while conducting security audits, create such sophisticated threats to check if they could penetrate the existing systems", commented Ajay.

"Identifying threats and nipping them in the bud is a tedious and complex job. Before certification, our security audits help clients to understand these threats with clarity and assist them to take corrective measures", he explained.

The company has also introduced a new tagline - Your Cyber Security Partner!

"For us, perfection is an ongoing process and we will continuously aspire to reach there", indicated Ajay that the company would continue its endeavours to reinvent the logo - subtle or paradigm - as the company and the industry evolves further.

