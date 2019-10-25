Panasonic and Welcome Air-Tech's Saiver to develop new connected air handling and VRF solution

Hong Kong, Oct 25 (ANI): Panasonic Corporation, a worldwide leader in the development of heating ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R), along with Welcome Air-Tech (WAT), a regional specialist in air handling units (AHU), on Friday announced a strategic alliance to create an energy-efficient and sustainable air conditioning and ventilation solution for commercial sector across southeast Asia.

Saiver was first established in June 1959 and shared 60 years of experience to the partnership in custom made, design and manufacturing of AHUs. Since 1992 WAT has been designing and manufacturing the Saiver AHU and distributing to the whole of Asian and Oceania region from its factories in Malaysia and China.

The new DX-AHU and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution will deliver an efficient and environmentally-friendly new indoor air quality (IAQ) solution, featuring WAT-Saiver's innovative and proven indoor AHU technology, alongside Panasonic's energy-efficient outdoor variable refrigerant flow (VRF) inverter technology solution.

"We see this as a great opportunity to develop, deliver and meet the higher level of environmental expectations of our customers, in addition to providing long-term business prospects across an evolving Asian market," said Toshiyuki Takagi, Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation and Senior Vice President, Appliances Company, Director of Heating and Cooling

Solutions Business Division.

"WAT-Saiver's outstanding product range and wealth of experience within the AHU industry aligns well with our commitment to offering customers exceptional value, features and product quality," he said in a statement.

WAT's Managing Director Pachu Leung said: "Through this partnership, we will be able to provide enhanced IAQ solutions that will play a leading role in the development of buildings of the future."

(ANI)

