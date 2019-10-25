Panasonic makes diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers
Panasonic makes diverse electronics technologies and solutions for customers

Panasonic and Welcome Air-Tech's Saiver to develop new connected air handling and VRF solution

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:30 IST

Hong Kong, Oct 25 (ANI): Panasonic Corporation, a worldwide leader in the development of heating ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC&R), along with Welcome Air-Tech (WAT), a regional specialist in air handling units (AHU), on Friday announced a strategic alliance to create an energy-efficient and sustainable air conditioning and ventilation solution for commercial sector across southeast Asia.
Saiver was first established in June 1959 and shared 60 years of experience to the partnership in custom made, design and manufacturing of AHUs. Since 1992 WAT has been designing and manufacturing the Saiver AHU and distributing to the whole of Asian and Oceania region from its factories in Malaysia and China.
The new DX-AHU and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution will deliver an efficient and environmentally-friendly new indoor air quality (IAQ) solution, featuring WAT-Saiver's innovative and proven indoor AHU technology, alongside Panasonic's energy-efficient outdoor variable refrigerant flow (VRF) inverter technology solution.
"We see this as a great opportunity to develop, deliver and meet the higher level of environmental expectations of our customers, in addition to providing long-term business prospects across an evolving Asian market," said Toshiyuki Takagi, Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation and Senior Vice President, Appliances Company, Director of Heating and Cooling
Solutions Business Division.
"WAT-Saiver's outstanding product range and wealth of experience within the AHU industry aligns well with our commitment to offering customers exceptional value, features and product quality," he said in a statement.
WAT's Managing Director Pachu Leung said: "Through this partnership, we will be able to provide enhanced IAQ solutions that will play a leading role in the development of buildings of the future."
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 16:14 IST

Piramal Enterprises approves raising of Rs 5,400 crore capital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The board of Piramal Enterprises on Friday approved fresh capital raising of Rs 5,400 crore through a rights issue and preferential allotment of compulsory convertible debentures (CCDs).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:20 IST

UltraTech Cement's IndiaNext initiative's 4th edition concludes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla Group Company and India's largest manufacturer of cement and concrete, has concluded the final round of the 4th edition of its IndiaNext initiative in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:02 IST

US Cranberries: Most loved Superfruit around the world

New Delhi [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): US Cranberries are known as America's original Superfruit because of the astonishing amount of health benefits they have. US Cranberries' unique polyphenols are what make them a Superfruit.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:01 IST

SBI Q2 profit jumps by 219 pc at Rs 3,012 crore, asset quality improves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Government-owned State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3,012 crore for the July to September quarter (Q2 FY20), up 219 per cent from Rs 945 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:40 IST

Peter England celebrates Diwali with the Maestros of Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd joined hands with the maestros of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo to celebrate the spirit of Diwali with their signature Festi

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:38 IST

Jewellery stocks trade lower on Dhanteras, PC Jeweller drops by 5.6 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Shares of jewellery companies traded lower on Friday as gold demand remained subdued during Dhanteras, the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 13:23 IST

Airtel launches initiative to support startups, acquires stake...

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its startup accelerator programme to support growth of early-stage Indian tech startups.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:43 IST

Strides Pharma reports Q2 EBITDA at Rs 150 crore on revenue of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Strides Pharma Science on Friday reported consolidated revenues at Rs 718 crore during the July to September quarter, demonstrating a 37 per cent year-on-year growth.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:51 IST

India's credit squeeze pushes growth to a six-year low: Fitch Ratings

London [Britain], Oct 25 (ANI): The Indian economy is being held back by a large squeeze in credit availability emanating from non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:30 IST

Infosys announces stock incentives for nearly 7,000 mid-level employees

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Infosys has announced stock incentive option to its mid-level 6,949 eligible employees in the form of restricted stock units (RSU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 11:04 IST

Dixon Technologies to manufacture mobile phones for Samsung

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Dixon Technologies said on Friday it has entered into an agreement with Samsung India Electronics for manufacturing mobile feature phones.

Read More

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 10:34 IST

Equity indices witness volatile trading, telecom stocks plunge...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices see-sawed during early hours on Friday as investors mulled over mixed corporate earnings of the second fiscal quarter.

Read More
iocl