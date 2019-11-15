EON Free Zone-1
Panchshil Realty's EON Free Zone-1 Awarded Prestigious Health and Safety Management Award

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 13:11 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Pune-based Panchshil Realty today announced that EON Free Zone-1- a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) promoted by its group entity EON Kharadi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd- has won a prestigious Sword of Honour from the British Safety Council.
Located in Pune and spread over 4.01 million square feet, EON Free Zone-1 is one of India's biggest SEZs and is one of 84 organisations worldwide that achieved a Sword of Honour, which is awarded to companies which have demonstrated excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.
In order to compete for the Sword of Honour, EON Free Zone-1, had to achieve the maximum rating of five stars in the British Safety Council's independent Five Star health and safety management audits held during the period 1 August 2018 - 31 July 2019. The Five Star Audit is a comprehensive, contemporary and quantified process which benchmarks health and safety management performance against the latest best practise techniques.
After this first-level qualifier, EON Free Zone-1 also demonstrated to an independent adjudication panel that, it has a proven track record and culture of best practices for excellence in health and safety management that runs throughout the business, right from the shopfloor to the boardroom.
The awards will be given away to winning organisations in the City of London on November 22, 2019.
"Quality has always been paramount for us and in our endeavour to provide world-class workspaces, we have set new benchmarks in the industry and have pioneered some best-in-class workspace amenities and services. The conferment of this coveted Sword of Honour has once again reinforced EON Free Zone-1 as one of India's best office spaces," said VijitsinghThopte, Vice President, Facility Management for Panchshil Realty.
"On behalf of the board of trustees and staff of the British Safety Council I would like to congratulate Panchshil Realty's EON Free Zone-1 on achieving the very highest standards of health and safety management. Excellence at this level is very hard-won. We are proud to have supported you in your achievements, and I am delighted that you have chosen to celebrate it with us today," said Lawrence Waterman, Chairman of the British Safety Council.
"I would like to congratulate the winning organisation and its staff for their huge commitment to keeping their workplace safe and healthy and minimising risks to the environment from their organisations' day-to-day activities," said said Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council.
"All of the Sword and Globe-winning organisations share a commitment and resolve to achieve the highest standards of health and safety management. We are delighted that they are partners in helping achieve our vision that no-one should be injured or made ill through their work," he added.
The 2019 awards mark the 40th consecutive year in which the British Safety Council has awarded the Sword of Honour for health and safety management. Since its foundation in 1957, the British Safety Council has campaigned tirelessly to protect workers from accidents, hazards and unsafe conditions, and played a decisive role in the political process that has led to the adoption of landmark health and safety legislation in the UK.
Its members in more than 60 countries are committed to protecting and improving the wellbeing of workers, believing that a healthy and safe work environment is also good for business.
This content is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl