Paradigm shift in Cancer: Complete care under the same roof in Ahmedabad - 'Zydus Cancer Centre'

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 5 (ANI/Mediawire): Today, the future of healthcare lies in ability and agility to inculcate the latest technology and being ahead of the times in terms of prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

With clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction becoming the core focus, hospitals need to be well-equipped with the latest technology and clinical skill-sets which form the foundation of quality patient care.

Cancer is growing rapidly among communities today than it was 15 to 20 years ago. This scenario is largely attributed to transformation in the lifestyle today and the hugely rampant tobacco usage in larger parts of the country.

At the same time, the cure for cancer has also evolved with newer modalities of diagnosis and treatments including genomic studies, robotic surgeries and high-dose radionuclide therapy, bringing in much needed difference to the practice of medical, surgical oncology and radiation therapy.

Until recently, a patient had to move from one centre to another for different needs such as screening, diagnosis and treatment/therapy as it was difficult to get all these services under one roof.

Understanding the difficulties faced by these vulnerable patients and the amount of time wasted, Zydus decided to put up a dedicated cancer hospital - Zydus Cancer Centre which provides all these services under one roof.

Living up to its name 'Zydus' which means 'Power of Technology', Zydus has inculcated at Zydus Cancer Centre (ZCC), an amalgamation of state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting edge technology, dedicated full-time senior consultants besides affordability. The core objective of the ZCC is to provide end to end diagnosis and treatment besides spreading an awareness to prevent cancer, at the same place.

Other than senior sub specialist Consultants, ZCC has invested in the latest technology some of which are available for the first time in Gujarat and South East Asia.

The use of ultra-modern technology available at ZCC include the First 32 slice PET CT scan, which is the first of its kind in Gujarat. It uses the LYSO Crystal for better image clarity and picture and has a wide range of applications other than the FDG isotope. Also the much needed Gamma SPECT with HD Detector (High Definition) provides services like Genitourinary scan, Endocrine, Bone Scan, Respiratory, Hepatobiliary, Gastrointestinal, Cardiac, Brain scans.

When experience meets skills merged with technology and infrastructure, it builds up a complete hospital. ZCC's core strength lies in its robust team of full-time senior cancer experts backed by high-end clinical services.



In addition to the chemotherapy ZCC is the newest and only the second centre in the state of Gujarat doing High dose radionuclide therapies, while at the same time offering immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy, Hormone therapy and all kinds of Radiation therapies.

On the surgical side other than advanced robotic surgeries, the centre has flourished into a centre of Excellence in India for the highly complex HIPEC surgeries for peritoneal cancer.

With the incidence of breast cancer on the rise the early diagnosis becomes pivotal and does the treatment. Understanding the need of exposure to lower radiation and almost painless mammogram with lesser compression force, the First Mammography in Gujarat INSIGHT 2D technology with Synthetic 2D has been installed. It has been paving the way to huge acceptance and relief in the screening of breast cancers with its almost painless feature.

The mind and emotions of the women suffering from breast cancer are a major concern and the empathic approach has been more importantly around Breast Restoration with Microvascular and Reconstructive surgeries.

As regards Radiation Therapy, it was but natural that South Asia's first Dosisoft Installation was in ZCC for advanced, safe and precise radiation therapy. Adding to it, the usage of radiosurgeries on the various tumours of the brain has become a game changer for the patients.

One of the very pertinent needs of the society was a BMT unit. The 7 bedded state of the art dedicated BMT unit based on design thinking has become a boon for the patients.

As they say awareness and education are an important aspect in cancer care. Awareness in terms of early diagnosis & early intervention proves to be less expensive providing better quality of life. The ZCC promotes and supports Community Health Awareness programs across all sections. The special initiative of TAARA for breast cancer has been a major driver and same has been the Self Examination of Oral Cancer (SEOC training) where the community has hugely benefited.

Cancer is not entirely incurable. With early, accurate diagnosis and treatment, it is possible to overcome the disease and get back to normal life once again.

The strong focus on Empathy and Affordability aligned with the latest in terms of Technology and Clinical skills makes Zydus Cancer Centre - A Compassionate Complete Cancer Centre.

