Parag Sanghvi to join hands with Prakash Jha's productions upcoming movie 'Khalifey' starring 4 top actors of the industry

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/Digpu): The man behind the hit films Sarkar and Partner is all set to make a mark in the industry with a partnership with Prakash Jha for his 2020 production 'Khalifey' starring multiple A-listers including Sanjay Dutt.

With an iconic career of 15 years into the industry as a film financer, distributor and producer, Parag Sanghvi recently announced a bouquet of multiple plans under his umbrella for the upcoming year.

According to sources, among the many projects lined up for 2020, Parag Sanghvi has announced his collaboration with filmmaker Prakash Jha for the much-awaited flick 'Khalifey' taking up responsibilities for productions and distributions of the movie. The movie is one of the most ambitious projects with some of the top A-list actors of Bollywood as its lead.

Hailing from a business management background, Parag Sanghvi holds a decorated career in the Indian Film industry working with some of the most renowned personalities and actors on several blockbuster projects.

Handling distinguished media company K Sera Sera as a promoter for most part of his career, Parag Sanghvi has had the experience of working on movies multi-starrer movies like Darna Mana hai, Darna Zaroori Hai, Ab Tak Chhappan 1, Ab Tak Chhappan 2, Golmaal - Fun Unlimited, Vaastu Shastra, Ek Hasina Thi, Singh Saab The Great, D, Chains, and many more, anchoring the productions and distributions of more than 40 films over his career including The Attacks of 26/11, Sarkar, Partner and Bhoot Returns.

The movie 'Khalifey' will be shot extensively in Mauritius and London. Parag Sanghvi has signed up with four-top-notch actors to form the star cast of the movie.

According to sources, actor Sanjay Dutt has been signed up already while announcements about the other actors are still under wraps creating much excitement among the audiences for the same.

In addition to this, Parag Sanghvi has also recently joined hands with Eros International Company and Wave Entertainment for the distributions of his movie across international borders having worked with them on projects like Sarkar 3 and the Saif Ali Khan starrer Chef.

His smart and clever approach for planning and finance coupled with his passion for Bollywood and films has indeed made him one of the most successful movie producers of Bollywood and a businessman of the highest order.

While the movie 'Khalifey' may just be a starter to Parag Sanghvi's hit act, we are sure that with his future associations and plans, he is indeed going to add greater hits to his name and display his passion for movies through his work and success.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

