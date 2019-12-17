Parijat Industries educates farmers on use of crop protection products and disposal of pesticides

Karnal (Haryana) [India] Dec 17 (ANI): Training and awareness on correct and safe practices in the use of pesticides by farmers is a principal need for the comprehensive best interests of farmers.

The Horticulture Training Institute under Agriculture Department of Haryana in conjunction with Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd organized a daylong seminar and training for farmers and Agriculture Department staff from various districts of Haryana.

A book in English and Hindi, 'Parijat Crop Protection Training Manual' for farmers in conjunction with HTI Karnal was also released. The book has been designed as a training manual for trainers as well as for farmers in simple multilingual publications. Special Modules for safety are being introduced in the new academic year at the institute sponsored by the company.

The Horticulture Institute of Haryana at Karnal is a premier state institute for imparting training and promotion of best practices in horticulture to farmers and Horticulture Department officers in Haryana and is enhancing a greater emphasis on heightening farmers awareness towards adopting the best practices in the usage of crop protection products for better yields as well as for correct and safe practices.

Dissemination and adoption of best practices for judicious and safe use of pesticides is the responsibility and mission for all stakeholders in the agriculture sector including manufacturers, government, agriculture extension institutions, farmers and dealers.

As a manufacturer of crop protection products, Parijat has been committed to promoting judicious and safe practices in the use of pesticides. These initiatives seek to promote, usage of CIB recommended formulations, good quality genuine products, correct dosages, correct recommended application methods, proper safety precautions for handling, usage and storage, and all essential aspects for farmers are covered in the book.

The event at the campus was attended by over 100 farmers from Karnal and District Horticulture officers and included scientists and experts.

"It is important that apart from government manufacturers also play a responsible part great initiative taken up by Parijat Industries to educate farmers on the use of crop protection products and instruments and disposal of pesticide. It is important to keep the health and safety and protect the interest and wellbeing of our farmers. The manual book and the workshop presented will be a great asset and benefit for farmers", said Dr BS Sehrawat, MD HSHDA, Department of Horticulture, Government of Haryana.

Farmers too often face a challenge to access correct information, advice equipment, and best practices to enable them to work in a safe environment. "With our focus and dedication towards sustainable and safe farming, we are committed to promoting safe practice for farmers", said Vikram Anand, Director, Parijat Industries India Private Limited.

Parijat has been running a pan India safety mission for farmers and has also developed a pocketbook in 11 Indian languages for correct and safe use of pesticides which is being distributed free to farmers in 16 states. The company is a recipient of safety awards from the National Safety Council of India as well as the British Safety Council for several years running.

Parijat has also sponsored two badminton courts as part of its CSR initiatives at the institute, whereby it has been building badminton courts in government schools in Ambala.

Parijat 's CSR projects encompass diverse areas of safety, rural education, sports, diversity, culture, soft skills, employability, sanitation, and environment implemented through working in community projects through its CSR arm Parijat Urja Chakra.

This story is provided by Parijat Industries. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

