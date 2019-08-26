Senior Category Head of Parle G Mayank Shah
Senior Category Head of Parle G Mayank Shah

Parle calls for rational tax structure on biscuits, denies reports of job losses

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Leading biscuit maker Parle Products on Monday denied reports of 10,000 job losses due to slowing economic growth, falling demand and consequent production cuts.
"The news about 8,000 to 10,000 job losses at Parle G is not a factual story," said Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle.
"The facts have been hyped by media. The condition of job loss is actually an eventuality if our demand for lesser tax rates is not met," he told ANI.
"It is not a fact that people have lost their jobs by now. The fact is that we cannot continue with the same number of manpower if we are not having the same production volume as earlier," said Shah.
"I just believe that 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on biscuits is too much. Biscuits were exempt from excise tax earlier. But now they are taxed at 18 per cent," he said.
Other company products like rusk were earlier exempt from taxes. Now it is taxed at 5 per cent GST rate. Shah said even biscuits could be put in the tax bracket of 5 per cent.
"It is more important to talk about the fair tax rate for us. A high tax rate can affect our volume of production. About jobs which we are talking is actually an eventuality of the whole scenario," said Shah.
Parle is a leading manufacturer of biscuits and confectionery in the country. Outside India, it has manufacturing units in Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nepal and Mexico. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:11 IST

BHEL wins Rs 2,500 cr-worth orders for emission control systems

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured two more orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

U-Dictionary reaches strategic partnership agreement with Oxford...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a famous global English Learning application, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Oxford University Press, the largest university press in the world, in an effort to offer Indian Users Free Globally Authoritative Dictiona

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai Airport to change terminals for domestic and international flights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Gear up to be bowled over with India Next Master Kids

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A talent show that boasts to be unlike its predecessors is currently having auditions all over India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Vivarea, by K Raheja Corp, now a pentacle in Mumbai's Skyline

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Vivarea, K Raheja Corp's flagship luxury residential offering that set the benchmark for luxe residences as way back as 2009, has launched its fifth and final tower.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:28 IST

Sensex gains 375 points to 37,077, Nifty financial services up 1.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices recouped early losses around noon on Monday despite global fall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:40 IST

L&T's power business wins significant order from NTPC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The power business of Larsen & Toubro has bagged a significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:17 IST

CBIC sacks 22 more senior officers for corruption

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Monday it has given marching orders to 22 senior officers following an investigation into charges of corruption against them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:42 IST

Rupee starts the week lower at 71.98 for a US dollar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Indian rupee opened the week lower and slipped by 32 paise at 71.98 per dollar in early trade on Monday against its previous close 71.66.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:24 IST

Equity indices in the red during early trading, Nifty PSU bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Monday despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announcing a slew of measures to spur the economy, including roll-back of an increase in surcharge on the income tax outgo o

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:58 IST

Need to evolve robust cybercrime management infrastructure:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With increasing adoption of digital technologies across the country, authorities must expedite modernisation of law enforcement agencies at the Central and state levels besides building an integrated cybercrime management infrastructure, according to a new research rep

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:44 IST

Jaitley leaves a mark on India's economic policy-making: FICCI

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) mourned the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, saying he has left an indelible mark on economic policy-making of the country.

Read More
iocl