Parminder Chopra takes charge as Director (Finance) at PFC

New Delhi, July 1 (ANI): Parminder Chopra took charge as the Director (Finance) of the government-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Wednesday.

Chopra replaced NB Gupta, who superannuated on June 30.

Earlier, Chopra was working as Executive Director (Finance) at the PFC.

She had earlier also worked with other key organisations in the power sector like National Hydroelectric Power Corporation of India (NHPC) and Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL). (ANI)

