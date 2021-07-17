Parul University's efforts to Create a COVID-proof campus and a COVID-Free India

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 17 (ANI/PNN): "I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!" the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which drove India into a collective action to make India COVID-free, turning out to be one of the world's largest vaccination drives.

Vadodara, Gujarat's Parul University was not far behind in taking up this call to action, as the University's teaching and non-teaching staff members, students, parents and their relatives of students collectively pushed forward the vaccination drive in a bid to create a COVID-free Parul University and a COVID-free India.

This Parul University drive for vaccination has proven to be even more fruitful with the recent state government announcement of commencing offline classes in Private and Public Colleges from July 15.

As a way of accelerating the national drive for vaccination, Parul University's efforts led to 82 per cent of the University's faculties receiving the vaccinations along with 70 per cent of the students getting their shots. What has made the University's vaccination campaign even more significant is that beyond the students and faculty, the family members were also caught up in this wave of vaccination support & encouragement.

Such moving efforts, to contribute to the greater good, motivated 68.40 per cent of the students' family members and 75 per cent of the staff family members to receive their shots. The main reason behind this increasing and active participation in the vaccination drives can be attributed to the numerous efforts taken by the Parul University management in spreading vaccination awareness and assisting in the registration.





In efforts to make the entire vaccination process more seamless, the University has been maintaining a regularly monitored and updated record of registrations and vaccinations for its stakeholders so as to provide both pre and post-vaccination guidance. With the growing concern over the reoccurring waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parul University created a wave of its own, but this time bearing a positive mark on the nation and on the scope of education, especially during this college reopening phase.

19,452 of the University's students positively responded to the call and complied with the vaccination registration procedures. From a total of 63,625 student family members maintained in the record, the drive successfully encouraged 60,392 of them to register for vaccination and 68.40 per cent of the registered relatives took their first dose and 24.48 per cent received their second shot.

In addition, its total strength of 2028 teaching and non-teaching staff further carried this flame of vaccination motivation to 4537 of their family members who successfully registered with COWIN. From the registered family members, 75 per cent of them were successful in receiving their first dose while the remaining 33 per cent received their second vaccine dose.

Parul University has always taken measures to support the national policies and campaigns which have focused on pushing India forward. Through this vaccination initiative, the University has ensured once again the progression of education, by ensuring the highest form of safety for its students and faculties upon their return for offline classes.

Parul University has gone beyond taking precautions, to ensuring complete prevention. To pave the path for this vaccination drive, the University's President Dr Devanshu was the very first person to take the vaccine with the goal to make the entire Parul University campus COVID-19 free.

