IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic
IATA represents some 290 airlines comprising 82 pc of global air traffic

Passenger demand continues on moderate upward path: IATA

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:30 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 8 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released global passenger traffic results for September showing that demand measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) climbed 3.8 per cent compared to the same month last year, broadly unchanged from August's performance.
Capacity measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) increased by 3.3 per cent and load factor climbed 0.4 percentage point to 81.9 per cent which was a record for any September.
"September marked the eighth consecutive month of below average demand growth," said IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.
"Given the environment of declining world trade activity and tariff wars, rising political and geopolitical tensions and a slowing global economy, it is difficult to see the trend reversing in the near term," he said in a statement.
September international passenger demand rose 3 per cent compared to September 2018 which was a decline from 3.6 per cent year-over-year growth achieved in August. All regions recorded traffic increases led by airlines in North America. Capacity climbed 2.6 per cent and load factor edged up 0.3 percentage point to 81.6 per cent.
Asia-Pacific airlines saw September traffic increase 3.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period, an increase over the 3.3 per cent annual growth recorded in August. Despite the uptick, growth remains well below that seen in 2018.
This is occurring amid a weaker economic backdrop in some of the region's key states as well as trade tensions between the United States and China and, more recently, between Japan and South Korea. Political unrest in Hong Kong has also contributed to subdued regional demand and led to sharp capacity cuts to and from the hub.
Capacity rose 5 per cent and load factor slid 1.1 percentage points to 78.2 per cent.
Globally, demand for domestic travel climbed 5.3 per cent in September compared to September 2018 which was an improvement over the 4.7 per cent annual growth recorded in August. Capacity rose 4.7 per cent and load factor increased 0.5 percentage point to 82.3 per cent.
"These are challenging days for the global air transport industry. Pressure is coming from many directions," said de Juniac. "In a matter of weeks, four airlines in Europe went bust. Trade tensions are high and world trade is declining."
The IMF recently revised down its GDP growth forecasts for 2019 to 3 per cent. If correct, this will be the weakest outcome since 2009 when the world was still struggling with the global financial crisis.
"At times like these, governments should recognise the power of aviation connectivity to ignite the economy and drive job creation. Instead, too many governments -- in Europe in particular -- are fixated on aviation as the goose that lays the golden eggs of taxes and fees. It's the wrong approach," said de Juniac.
"Aviation is the business of freedom. Governments should harness its power to drive GDP growth, not tie it down through heavy and punitive tax and regulatory regimes," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:57 IST

International e-wallet S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses...

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-based S Block Quantum Leap and Running Horses Films today announced their first Bollywood co-production.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:47 IST

Pullman New Delhi Aerocity introduces Club by Pullman

New Delhi [India] Nov 08 (ANI/NewsVoir): Club by Pullman is a perfect blend of luxury and comfort with distinctive amenities, specially designed keeping in mind the requirement of today's traveller.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 11:02 IST

India among fastest growing major economies, says govt after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India continues to be among the fastest growing major economies in the world and its relative standing remains unaffected, the government said on Friday in its first reaction after Moody's Investors Service changed its outlook on the country's rating to negative from st

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:35 IST

Moody's changes India's outlook to negative from stable, affirms...

New York [USA], Nov 8 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on India's ratings to negative from stable and affirmed the Baa2 foreign-currency and local-currency long-term issuer ratings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 10:05 IST

Equity indices open lower after Moody's downgrades India outlook...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were on a weak wicket during early hours on Friday as investors reacted negatively to Moody's changing India's outlook to negative from stable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

Elpro International School announces 'Elpro Sports Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): While most relate winters to oranges and strawberries and that of basking in the sweet warmth of the sun, students of Elpro International School will be training the hardest as they gear up for the 'Elpro Sports Festival'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:31 IST

World Animal Protection urges government to stop display of...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): International animal welfare charity, World Animal Protection has written to the Environment Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar and the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar seeking their urgent intervention and stopping the proposed display of elephants at So

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:29 IST

Raymond demerges its core lifestyle business in restructuring exercise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Fashion and textile retailer Raymond Ltd on Thursday announced the demerger of its core lifestyle business into a separate entity that will be listed through mirror shareholding structure.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

QAD Advanced Technology Program enables rapid identification and...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In a manufacturing world that is ruled by disruption, the QAD Advanced Technology Program gives manufacturers a proven, reliable process to navigate Industry 4.0 technology.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

FICCI Ladies organisation to host 12th IWEC awards and conference

New Delhi [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host the 12th Annual Awards and Conference of International Women's Entrepreneurial Challenge Foundation, IWEC 2019, on Nov 11-12, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:25 IST

Yes Bank takes a leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Nov 07(ANI/NewsVoir): In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and social communication for the launch of its Perso

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:07 IST

With 5 million subscribers and over 9200 partner hotels, OYO...

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/Newsvoir): OYO Hotels and Homes, India and South Asia's largest and world's second-largest and fastest-growing chain of hotels, homes, living, and workspaces, today announced that OYO Wizard, India's largest hospitality paid loyalty program, has reached 5 million subscrib

Read More
iocl