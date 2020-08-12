The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output.
The auto industry accounts for nearly half of India's manufacturing output.

Passenger vehicle domestic sales dip 3.8 pc in July: SIAM

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:41 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Passenger vehicle sales in the country totalled 1.82 lakh in July, marking a decline of 3.86 per cent from 1.9 lakh units in the year-ago period, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) showed on Tuesday.
Three-wheeler sales totalled 12,728 units last month, marking a decline of 77.16 per cent from 55,719 units in July last year.
Two-wheeler sales dipped by 15.24 per cent to 12.81 lakh units in July compared to 15.11 lakh units in the year-ago period.
SIAM said the total production of passenger vehicles including three-wheelers, two-wheelers and
quadricycles in July was 17.15 lakh units as against 24.28 lakh units in the same month of last year with a de-growth of 29.36 per cent.
"After few consecutive months of plummeted sales in a post-COVID scenario, there are signs of green-shoots in passenger vehicles and two-wheelers where the year-on-year de-growth is much lesser than the previous months," said SIAM President Rajan Wadhera.
"The sales numbers in August will indicate if this is a sustainable demand and not just a pent-up demand," he added. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl