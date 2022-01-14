Passenger vehicle sales drop 13 per cent to 219,421 units in December

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Sale of passenger vehicles in India dropped to 219,421 units in December 2021, which is 13 per cent lower when compared with the sales of 2,52,998 units recorded in December 2020, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data showed on Friday.

Two-wheeler sales dropped by 11 per cent to 10,06,062 units in December when compared with the December 2020 data of 11,27,917 units.

Three-wheeler sales during the month under review stood at 28,111 units.

The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in the month of December 2021 was 16,38,111 units, SIAM data showed.

Total production of Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers and Quadricycle in April - December 2021 period stood at 1,69,18,853 units.



Commenting on the latest industry data, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said, "Amidst the rising infection spread, Indian Automobile Industry is taking all necessary precautions in line with the government guidelines. As in the past, industry continues to stand with the government to support the country wherever possible."

"Q3 sales including those of the festive season were not as per expectations. All segments are still behind by many years. Industry is working hard to maximize production and minimize the impact of supply constraints while ensuring safety of people in the entire value chain," he said.

Ayukawa further said, "SIAM is thankful to the Government for rolling out various PLI schemes for the industry including that for Auto & Auto Components, Advanced Chemistry Cell and the recently announced scheme for semi-conductor manufacturing. Industry is looking forward to leverage the benefits of these schemes for increasing localisation and exports."

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said demand of passenger vehicle segment was largely affected due to supply constraints while the Two-Wheeler segment was majorly impacted due to subdued demand.

"Sales of Passenger Vehicles in Q3 has been the lowest in 5 years, while for the Two-Wheelers it has been the lowest in 9 years. Only the Heavy Goods segment in Commercial Vehicles have shown positive growth compared to Q3 of previous two years. Sales of Buses and Three-Wheelers continue to be a concern. Barring 2020, the Sales of Commercial vehicles in Q3 have been lowest in last 5 years and sales of Three-Wheelers, barring 2020, have been the lowest in last 13 years," Menon said. (ANI)

