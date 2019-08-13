SIAM says 10 lakh jobs are under threat due to poor consumer sentiment
SIAM says 10 lakh jobs are under threat due to poor consumer sentiment

Passenger vehicle sales skid 31 pc in July, sector facing massive job losses: SIAM

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Domestic passenger vehicle sales fell 30.9 per cent in July, marking a ninth straight decline in monthly sales amid a deepening crisis in the automobile sector that has triggered massive job losses, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Tuesday.
In July 2019, total passenger car sales were 200,790 as compared to 290,930 in July 2018. Two-wheeler sales were down by 16.82 per cent to 1,511,692 as compared to 1,817,406 in the same month of last year.
Commercial vehicle (including medium, heavy and light commercial vehicle) sales plunged by 25.71 per cent with 56,866 vehicles being sold in July 2019 as compared to 76,545 in July 2018.
Three-wheeler sales were down by 7.66 per cent with 55,719 units being sold in July this year as compared to 60,341 sold in the same month last year.
Total vehicles (including two and three-wheelers) sales were 1,825,148 as compared to 2,245,223 units sold in July last year.
The auto industry has witnessed 2.15 lakh job losses due to the slowdown. Nearly 300 dealership outlets have vanished, resulting in two lakh people losing jobs. Another 15,000 job losses have been reported by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), SIAM said.
Besides, 10 lakh jobs are under threat in vendors or component manufacturing segment of the auto sector due to tight liquidity conditions and poor consumer sentiment, it added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:07 IST

Bharat Forge Q1 net profit slips 26 pc to Rs 174 cr on weak demand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Engineering major Bharat Forge, part of the three-billion dollar Kalyani Group, on Tuesday reported profit after tax of Rs 174.1 crore during the April to June quarter of current fiscal, down 25.8 per cent as compared to Rs 234.5 crore in Q1 FY19.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 12:01 IST

Can chanting Mantras improve quality of our lives; the story of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is the real story of Anand Vadakepat, an entrepreneur with a huge interest in music and some exposure to divinity and spirituality. His ability to pick-up tunes and sound patterns got him interested in some specific Mantras.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:30 IST

Jio Fibre's launch announcement creates ripples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A day after Reliance Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani unleashed the triple play of carriage, content and commerce, there were clear signs of disruption -- across companies and industries.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:59 IST

Cremica joins hands with NABI and PGIMER for new study

Mohali (Punjab) [India] August 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission of keeping India healthy and happy, Cremica Food Industries Limited announced that it will be funding a new study on food products to validate low glycemic index of these products and understand its effects.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:54 IST

Forevermark unveils series of six short films telling incredible...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): For World Elephant Day 2019, Forevermark, the diamond brand from De Beers Group, is excited to unveil a compelling six-part short film series revealing the epic journey of one of the world's keystone species as they embark on one of the

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:26 IST

Equity indices in negative zone, Reliance gains over 9 pc post AGM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative territory during early hours on Tuesday with IT, pharma and auto gauges showing most losses.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 19:00 IST

SITI Networks' all-round performance in Q1FY20 - subscription...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/BusinessWire India): SITI Networks Limited, an Essel Group Company, with presence across 580+ locations in India, has released its Consolidated Audited Financial Results for Q1 FY20.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 18:16 IST

Reliance, BP joint venture to invest Rs 35,000 crore in KG basin

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries and BP Plc will together invest Rs 35,000 crore for bringing to production three sets of natural gas fields in the Krishna Godavari basin block in the Bay of Bengal, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:31 IST

Jewellery retailer TBZ reports Q1 total income at Rs 430 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Jewellery retailer Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) on Monday reported 4.6 per cent increase in its total income from operations to Rs 429.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (April to June) as compared to the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:30 IST

SG Estates yet again tops customer reviews amongst multiple...

New Delhi [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): SG Estates, a Delhi based Real Estate Company has yet again been confirmed as a developer group with least of customer complaints and grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:24 IST

Colive launches premium property in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 12(ANI/NewsVoir): In a development that underlines its robust growth trajectory, Colive, India's leading tech-based platform for fully-managed rental homes, has announced the launch of a premium property - Colive Signature Towers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 17:02 IST

Praj joins hands with Brazil-based Dedini lndustrias for ethanol...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Dedini lndustrias de Base to provide ethanol production technologies in the Brazilian market.

Read More
iocl