Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Jagadish Shekhar Naik

Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2020.

The world witnessed the most awaited event "Men Leaders to look Upto 2020" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after line-up of men leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

As the Co-founder and CEO of TalenTree, Jagadish has set the benchmark with signature skill development and livelihood programs. From its humble beginnings as a skill development Company serving clients in Karnataka, TalenTree has grown manifold today to partner with several engineering, manufacturing, retail, pharma, aviation, and automobile companies across the globe. The Company has maintained consistent growth PAN India and is aggressively going global.

Jagadish graduated with a second rank in Social Work from Karnataka University. After completing his Masters in Social Work at Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore, he worked with TE Connectivity, Tata Motors Group and Scania India. He received executive education from IIM, Ahmedabad, ISB Hyderabad and SPJIMR, Mumbai. Over the years, he has worked with some of the leading minds in electronics, engineering, retail, aviation and automobile industries from twenty-seven nations.

A substantial economic opportunity for India lies in creating competent and trained manpower. When professional social workers like Jagadish and a group of creative engineers realized the dearth of trained quality leaders, inadequate training programs, and a high drop-out rate in schools, they took up the responsibility to contribute to skill development. Today, TalenTree is a significant and welcoming step to bridge the skill gap in India and the world.

A brilliant leadership philosophy facilitates one to gain far-reaching popularity. Jagadish firmly believes in the Servant Leadership style, wherein the leader's focus is on making their organization thrive. It sounds much different from the traditional leadership philosophy, where the leader prioritizes their reputation. Jagadish, a spellbinding servant leader, doesn't want people to serve himself but desires to attend to people. A client-centric and an employee-friendly leader like him is hard to find!



The requirement for leadership development has never been more urgent. Companies are now surviving in an uncertain, complex, and ambiguous environment. Only a strong leader can direct a team under such circumstances. Therefore, Jagadish insists on leadership development for the youth. He suggests the technique of continuous learning and applying theory into practice for the next generation to become future-ready.

Jagadish terms his entrepreneurial journey as a "roller coaster ride." He exclaims, "My team always believed in 'WE CAN' and 'WE ARE HALFWAY THERE.'" The cumulative will power of Jagadish and his team made every fall seem like a learning opportunity. The world sure needs such pragmatic leaders, primarily those who work for society.

In 2019, Economic Times and Karnataka Bank awarded Jagadish and his team for their outstanding contribution to the skilling eco-system. An honor like this doesn't come without persistence and a vision. He places self-management and client relationships before making it a race to achieve goals. Jagadish is someone, who reckons a barrier as more psychological and less reality.

The happiest are the ones who enjoy every moment of living. Jagadish renders a fabulous theory to spell out the difference between passion and profession. "Passion is something that you find exciting and love to pay attention to. Profession, on the other hand, is the work you to earn money." A blend of passion, doing what you love, and profession, getting paid for it, leads to happiness. According to Jagadish, "Such happy people always have ways to energize their days."

Jagadish aims to set up a skill university and free school for orphans, economically challenged, and meritorious students to groom them for Indian Administrative Services/ IIM's / Indian Defence's Officers selection. In the past forty-eight months, he has provided successful employment to over one lakh, twenty-nine-thousand students.

In a bona fide sense, Jagadish Shekhar Naik is the epitome of selflessness!

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

