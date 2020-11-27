Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Mangesh Amale

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/Digpu): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Men leading by example with Glitz, Glamour & Glory on the occasion of International Men's Day on 19th of November 2020.

Mangesh Amale embraced this attitude, thus, making a life his parents dreamed of for their son. Coming from a deprived family, he and his parents worked as laborers to make ends meet. But the strong-willed family didn't want to succumb to these circumstances. Despite several challenges, he moved to Pune for his higher studies.

His efforts paid off with a job that could support his Master's degree in Management, IT, and Cyber Security. After gathering enough experience and expertise, he set off to capture his dream by launching Velox Solutions Pvt.Ltd. a Company in the field of software and cyber security. Today, this dream enterprise has its branches spread across India and subsidiary in the USA by the name Velox Inc. Velox operation is present in Dubai, Mexico, Srilanka, Nepal, and Zimbabwe.

Mangesh's venture, Velox Solutions Pvt Ltd., also began with the risk of him resigning his job in the year 2010. Since then, he encountered a number of hardships, but not strong enough as his resolution to be a successful entrepreneur.

The ultimate mission of Mangesh's journey is to make Velox a prominent name in the area of cyber security across the globe. What started as a wish to save people from cyber threats and attacks is now surging to define comprehensive cyber security to clients around the world. His missions include taking his team of employees and leaders to the next level of their career opportunities. A leader, who can focus on not just his growth but the overall growth of his team, is a sensational personality to work with.

Mangesh knew right from the start that if he let business risks scare him, he wouldn't reach half of where he is today. So with firm steadfastness, he devised the theory of falling and standing right back up for his entrepreneurial journey too. "I quickly learned that 'playing it safe' meant I was suffocating my business growth. I was making small gains, but they weren't enough to bring my company to the next level."



Deadlines are the mantra of optimum potential realization. For Mangesh, time management and team management is the solution to meet all deadlines. "I advise my troops to learn from Indian Mothers. The way Indian mothers manage their time, if achieved, can do wonders for any professional."

At Velox, they create process orientations, templates to monitor work functions. Mangesh finds it smoother to master goals in a way that satisfies an employee without loosing emphasis on the products.

At present, Mangesh's savior company is planning for a big project adding stupendous innovations and technology skills with corporates and BSFI. It will set a significant impact globally with technical support services through his team.

This self-motivated leader's contribution towards the cyber security won him the prestigious "UdyogShree" and "Shiv Janmbhumi Gaurav" award. CIO review magzine awarded his Venture with the "Company of the Year 2018" honor. His great invention in the cyber security domain received much appreciation from the US Government, who invited Mangesh to commence a business in the USA. Also Asian-African Chambers of Commerce Awarded them with "Excellence in Innovation and Technology 2020 -2021"

Mangesh Amale is an inspiration to every person who finds their present circumstances a dead end!

