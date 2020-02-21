Patanjali launches their largest store at International Terminal, New Delhi

New Delhi [India] Feb 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Patanjali has successfully launched their largest retail store in partnership with JHS Svendgaard Retail Venture at Terminal 3, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi at 7:00 PM yesterday.

The new store was launched in the presence of the Managing Director of JHS Svendgaard Nikhil Nanda, Swami Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri.

JHS Svendgaard Group

Led by Nikhil Nanda, JHS Svendgaard Group has presence across Manufacturing, FMCG and Retail Sectors.

Private Label Manufacturing

The Group's parent company is JHS Svendgaard, Laboratories Limited (JHS). It is amongst India's largest private label oral care products manufacturers and is also listed on Indian Equity Markets ("NSE - JHS" & "BSE - 532771") since 2006.

With a strong foothold and experience in oral care products (both for children and adults) for almost three decades, it caters to an extensive range of oral care products for some of the biggest brands nationally and internationally like Dabur, Patanjali, Amway, Vestige etc. In the past the company has manufactured for Colgate, Oral B, Walmart amongst others.

The state of art integrated manufacturing facility is located at Kala Amb in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

FMCG presence with own brand - aquawhite™

In 2013, the group ventured into the FMCG sector with JHS Svendgaard Brands Ltd and aquawhite™ as it's proprietary brand.

In 2018, the brand changed course to develop a strong focus on kids oral care range with industry first safety and compliance led products.

The fluoride free' toothpaste ensures well-being of kids even when swallowed, and compliance is induced through appealing flavours and a range of exciting engagements through their favourite characters. The products further ensure the perfect timing of brushing through innovative features like flashlight & music - an industry first.

Aquawhite™ is the official (and the only) brand that holds licenses for the popular & most prominent kids characters in India like Chhota Bheem, Chutki, Angry Birds, Peppa Pig, Hello Kitty, The Jungle Book, PAW Patrol, Pokemon, Shimmer and Shine, Shiva, SpongeBob Square Pants.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)