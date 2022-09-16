Patanjali will launch 4 IPOs in next five years: Baba Ramdev

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Friday announced that Patanjali Group will launch at least four initial public offerings (IPOs) in the next five years.

Unveiling Patanjali's Vision 2027, a five-year expansion plan, Baba Ramdev said, "Now we are preparing to get listed five Patanjali group companies by floating four IPOs in the next five years."

We have resolved to ensure that the contribution of Patanjali is recorded in golden letters when the centenary year of independence is celebrated in 2047. After Patanjali Foods Limited, we aim to bring IPOs of our four other companies - Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Medicine and Patanjali Lifestyle, he said.

We have already started working on the action plan to achieve the target of Rs 5 lakh crore market value of these five to-be-listed companies, he said.

Baba Ramdev unveiled five visions for the next five years.



Along with the movement to make the country self-reliant by promoting Swadeshi, Patanjali is playing a big role in freeing the country from the slavery of Western education introduced by Macaulay and the foreign system of medicines. Patanjali Wellness is providing permanent relief from diseases through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy and a research-based integrated system of medicines, he said.

The government recently launched a scheme of subsidy investment of Rs 11,044 crore through the National Mission on Edible Oils - Oil Palm (NMEO OP) to make the country self-reliant in edible oils.

Complying with the scheme, Patanjali Foods plans to do an Oil Palm plantation on more than 15 lakh acres of land in 55 districts of 11 states of India. Patanjali is conducting this big campaign to remove poverty, malnutrition and unemployment. Patanjali's various schemes will provide additional employment to more than five lakh people, Baba Ramdev informed.

Patanjali Foods will be the country's largest company in Oil Palm plantations. Once planted. Oil Palm trees give returns for the next 40 years. With this, the target is to earn annual returns of about Rs 2,000 crore in the next five to seven years. This will help in making the country self-sufficient in edible oils.

At present, the turnover of Patanjali group is around Rs 40,000 crore. The target is to make it Rs 1,00,000 crore in the next 5-7 years, Baba Ramdev said.

"Our company will play a big role in making India a global economic superpower by becoming the largest FMCG company in the country. We are working on an action plan to reach the level of Rs 5,000 crore EBITA of Patanjali Foods," he said.

We are coming up with a new indigenous and righteous (Sattvik) avatar of Multi-Level Marketing at the national level for Natural Nutraceuticals, which will bring health and prosperity to the common man and will provide the right information about healthy nutritional options, Baba Ramdev added. (ANI)

