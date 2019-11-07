Pawan Munjal inducted into Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, has been formally inducted into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame.

Dr Munjal, whose support and commitment to the promotion of golf has been globally acknowledged, was conferred the prestigious honour at a glittering ceremony held at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram to present the 2019 Asian Golf Awards on Wednesday evening.

At the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame, Dr Munjal joins legendary golfers such as Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and other leading golf personalities, such as Dr David Chu, the founder of Mission Hills, the world's largest golf resort.

Dr Munjal has been recognized for his extraordinary role as the steward of the game, not only in Asia, but also globally. Driven by his personal commitment towards the game, Hero MotoCorp today is a prominent partner of all three international Golfing Tours -The PGA Tour, The European Tour and the Asian Tour.

Dr Munjal's induction into the Asia Pacific Golf Hall of Fame will be permanently installed at the Dr David Chu Golf Museum at Shenzhen in China, the new home of the Hall of Fame.

"It is truly humbling to be conferred with such a prestigious honour. We have been associated with Golf for over two decades, and this partnership has expanded over the years to different parts of the world. This honour gives us added motivation to remain committed to promoting the sport and enabling youngsters to realize their potential and reach global platforms," said Dr Pawan Munjal.

"It is really an honour to be able to recognise Dr Pawan Munjal and to bring him into the elite fold of some of the greatest names in golf. Besides his wonderful support of golf, the induction of Dr Munjal serves as recognition of his invaluable contributions to nation-building and his strong commitment towards socio-economic development of India and in many other parts of the world," said Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group.

Dr Munjal co-hosts the 'Hero World Challenge', at Albany in the Bahamas, a PGA sanctioned Tiger Woods invitational event that is one of the most coveted golf tournaments in the world. He also hosts the 'Hero Challenge' - the innovative one-hole knockout contest played under lights, at three prominent European Tour events.

Hero MotoCorp also has been the title sponsor of Hero Indian Open for men - co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and European Tour, since 2006 and the Hero Women's Indian Open, which is a part of the Ladies European Tour, since 2010. Hero MotoCorp also sponsors India's domestic Pro Tour for women.

Dr Munjal has also always been a keen supporter and promoter of golfers around the world. Top Indian golfers such as Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur and Sharmila Nicollette are supported by Dr Munjal and have been brand ambassadors of Hero MotoCorp. Legendary golfer and 16-time major winner Tiger Woods is the Global Corporate Partner of Hero MotoCorp.

In addition to Golf, Dr Munjal has also been one of the biggest promoters of football, field hockey and cricket in India and around the globe.

Dr Munjal is one of India's foremost corporate leaders, championing growth, socioeconomic progress and technological innovation. Under his leadership, Hero achieved the coveted title of World's No. 1 two-wheeler company (in terms of volume sales by a single company in a calendar year) in 2001 and has successfully retained this position till date, for 18 consecutive years now.

Hero MotoCorp commands well over 50per cent share in the domestic motorcycle market in India and have sold over 90 million motorcycles and scooters in cumulative sales so far. Dr Munjal has led Hero MotoCorp in its rapid growth as a truly multinational company with its global footprint spanning across 37 countries in Asia, Africa and South and Central America.

In keeping with Dr Munjal's vision of making Hero MotoCorp a technology powerhouse, the Company has set up a world class, state-of-the-art research, design and development centre called the Hero Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) at Jaipur in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan. More than 600 engineers from around the world are engaged in designing and developing mobility solutions for customers in markets across the globe.

