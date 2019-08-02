Bajaj Finserv
Pay off all your debts with Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:24 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In today's expensive world where everyone is busy improving their standard of living and the consumer purchasing power has increased several folds with the easy availability of credit cards in the market. It is inevitable that you have to pay multiple EMIs. This can often strain your finances and lead to the payment of penal interest and late charges due to default on payments.
In such a scenario it's extremely important to ensure the financial security, as you can't survive for long without guarding your finances. For this, Bajaj Finserv has come up with an Exclusive Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation. By consolidating your debts, you can combine multiple monthly debts into one new loan.
This debt-relief option untangles the clutter a consumer faces every month trying to keep up with multiple bills and multiple deadlines. Instead, there is one monthly payment to one source, making it completely hassle-free. The Personal Loan by Bajaj Finserv comes with instant approval and disbursal within just 24 hours. What's more, you can borrow up to Rs 25 lakh without the need to pledge any collateral.
Read on to learn more about how you can benefit from Bajaj Finserv's Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation:
Save time with quick approval and disbursal
With Bajaj Finserv's Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation, you can get approval minutes after you apply. You will also receive the money in your bank account within 24 hours once verification of your documents is complete. Faster approval and equally speedy disbursal help you take care of your need to consolidate debt immediately, without increasing the outstanding amount.
Access credit up to Rs 25 lakh without collateral
You can now avail up to Rs 25 lakh when you choose a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. The high loan amount prevents the need to take multiple loans to consolidate your debt. As a result, you can tackle a substantial amount of debt with greater ease. Moreover, this loan is available on a collateral-free basis, so you avail it without risking your assets.
Make repayment easy with flexible terms
Bajaj Finserv makes it incredibly easy for you to repay this loan by giving you flexible repayment terms. Firstly, you can choose a long tenor of up to 60 months. Furthermore, you can choose the Flexi Loan facility to borrow as per your needs and repay the loan conveniently. Also, should you choose to make prepayments or foreclose the loan, nominal charges will allow you to do so with ease.
Benefit from pre-approved offers and online account management
To further expedite the speed at which you clear your debt, you can avail a personal loan for debt consolidation on a pre-approved basis. This allows you to get funds quicker and enjoy special offers too. Just enter your basic details and Check out your personal loan pre-approved offer. Besides, you can also manage your loan online using Experia, a secure customer portal. Simply log in using your user ID and password to make monitoring your loan easy.
When you use this facility, you can view loan statements as per your convenience. Having online access to your loan allows you to track it anytime, from anywhere--whether you are on your way to work, when you are stuck in traffic or when you are in the waiting room at the doctor's clinic.
Bajaj Finserv offers attractive interest rates and a host of benefits to help you meet all your financial obligations with ease. Not only this, but you can also check pre-approved offers that simplify the process of availing the loan and help you save on time too. Avail a Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation and save money.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India.

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 14:43 IST

