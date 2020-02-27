PayU India appoints Country Head for Enterprise Business and Chief Product Officer to its Executive Team

New Delhi [India] Feb 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU, India's leading online payment solutions provider announced two key appointments to further fortify its Indian leadership team to scale-up the business and pave the way for its next phase of growth of developing a fintech ecosystem in the region through innovations focussed on payments, credit, and fintech investments.

Sudhir Sehgal joins PayU as Country Head to lead PayU's Enterprise Business and will oversee the strategy, development, and distribution of PayU's domestic and international payments for its enterprise merchant portfolio.

He will be responsible to grow the business as a full-stack enterprise fintech platform and work towards simplifying the payments for large businesses. Sudhir will operate from PayU's head office in Gurugram.

Manas Mishra has been appointed as PayU's Chief Product Officer and he will be tasked with overseeing the formulation and execution of PayU India's product strategy.

Based in Bengaluru, he will be responsible for the next generation of PayU's products and ensuring that PayU continues to innovate with solutions impacting merchant and customer experience.

"We are very happy to welcome Sudhir and Manas into these roles, finalizing a phase of expansion in our India leadership team that we first made public late last year. Sudhir, with his vast breadth of experience across payment, credit, and banking will help build and scale up our enterprise product portfolio. Furthermore, his proven leadership record and efforts in bringing innovations in business payments will augment PayU's leadership positioning in the enterprise payment segment. This is the kind of expertise and skillsets we need as we continue to innovate from platform and product perspective, to improve the experience of our merchants and consumers. With Manas we have someone with outstanding knowledge of our products and the market. With his in-depth understanding and industry acumen, Manas will lead product innovation and promote the development of our differentiated products and service offerings", said Anirban Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, PayU India on the appointments.

"I have always had a tremendous amount of respect for PayU for being pioneers in the digital payment landscape and India's largest online payments processor. I am thrilled to join them and further upscale the enterprise business with products and services based on advanced technology and contribute to PayU's growth journey", said Sudhir Sehgal, Country Head - Enterprise Business, PayU India.

"At its core, PayU is a leader in providing best in class payment experience with future-ready products and solutions. I am excited to be a part of this innovative and robust organisation which has a unique vision of integrating services on one platform. I look forward to bringing my expertise to PayU as we help build a scalable product portfolio and drive business profitability designed with a sharp customer-first mindset", said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU India.

Sudhir has 20 plus years of experience across product and portfolio management, brand management, underwriting, sales, and distribution. His last stint was with HDFC bank as Senior Vice President as part of the core payment business team which spearheaded businesses like consumer cards, merchant acquiring and e-commerce.

He has an in-depth understanding of financial products across the Indian landscape and has been instrumental in setting up business units such as mortgage and consumer durable finance.

Manas has close to two decades of experience in ad tech, payments and consumer internet space, including his recent role as head of payment experience at Flipkart. He has launched many industry-first features in the payments, refunds and consumer finance space in his prior roles.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

