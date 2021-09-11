PCBuilder.net - changes the way of building PCs

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI/ATK): "PC Builder is one of the most popular websites for PC Building. It's an innovative website that is used by thousands of people on a regular basis for building their custom PCs from scratch."

Imagine a website that lets you build your PC from scratch. You can pick your favorite components that you want to include, and then the website automatically checks the compatibility and calculates the price for it. After that, you can share your build with your friends, family, and other people to get their suggestions.

That is exactly what PC Builder does. The website already has a large community of web visitors who enjoy building their custom PCs from scratch. Not only those with good knowledge, but those without prior knowledge can also take advantage of this website to start building their PC without any problems.

The company recently launched its "System Builder" features. It is a fantastic tool that allows you to pick out the parts that are appropriate for your design and needs, and combine them to build your PC. In order to add these components to your build, all you have to do is just go to their website and add them.

The website is free to use and they use Amazon.com as their primary merchant for making all the products available to you. By clicking on the "View on Amazon" button, you'll instantly be redirected to the product page on Amazon. They added it for users to feel confident when using their services, and because Amazon is one of the best e-commerce sites, you can easily return/replace any defective products.



They also have a YouTube channel and a blog on their website where they guide their users on assembling their recently purchased parts themselves and they also let them know more about the parts. It's really important for a user to know about the PC parts so they can easily replace or upgrade them on their own.

Aside from it, we contacted them via email, and during our conversation, they told us that they are planning to expanding their services and providing users with more merchants other than Amazon (Including, Newegg, BHPhotoVideo, etc) from where the users can buy PC parts that aren't available on amazon.

Currently, they have a user build base of 1M+ which is a huge growth in such a short period. They are also planning on building their own e-commerce website in the future once the covid-19 war is over.

With PC Builder achievement it can be assumed that building a PC is gonna be really easy in the future. Until then we will keep you posted with any other news which we will get from them.

