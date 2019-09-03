Pebble - Vodafone - Idea Tie-up
Pebble - Vodafone - Idea Tie-up

Pebble announces its strategic partnership with Vodafone - Idea stores, for its mobile accessories

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Pebble known for creating fashion-forward mobile accessories announced it has been named an exclusive partner for Mobile Accessories at Vodafone-Idea Stores.
The choice of Pebble as the only partner in-store is based on the company's track record of category innovation and its ability to deliver a broad range of high-quality products for the Indian Markets.
Vodafone-Idea stores shall showcase and stock wide range of Pebble Accessories from power banks and chargers to the latest audio gadgets like wireless headphones and speakers, starting this month. This is the first-time Vodafone Idea has entered into a partnership with a lifestyle accessories brand for its store. The strategic partnership will help bring together a portfolio of innovative and differentiated products and services.
The move shall further strengthen Pebble's physical presence, to cater to the growing user base through multiple touch points throughout cities. Initially Pebble accessories will be sold across major Metro stores and would gradually expand to tier-1 and tier-2 cities within 4-5 months, targeting around 4000 Vodafone-Idea stores altogether within a year.
This strategic tie-up alone will add revenue of Rs 60 crores to Pebble's topline in the first year of operations itself which is then expected to scale to Rs 100 Cr by 2021 and further grow by at least 20 per cent y-o-y after that.
"Our partnership is a natural fit, promising to bring the holistic experience to the customers visiting the Vodafone-Idea store. We are pleased to be the chosen partner available at the store. The association will undoubtedly improve the visibility & help us strengthen the position of the brand. This will also allow Pebble to reach newer audience and territories making it one of the largest mobile accessories brand in the country," said Komal Agarwal, Marketing Director at Pebble.
Marrying Quality, Design and Tech, Pebble is expanding its presence in the country aggressively, including presence in several modern retail chains and a strong dealer network. In addition, it also remains the only Indian Brand to be available with all leading Domestic Airlines for in-flight shopping which includes Air India, Indigo and Go Air among others.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

