Pen N Camera International to launch its OTT Platform - DON Cinema

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Pen N Camera International - a leading film distrution and production company having distributed more than 200 Bollywood films is set to launch its OTT platform - DON Cinema on 5th of July 2019.

After the successful launch of their 2 apps under its own umbrella - DON Sports and Stars Gift, Penn N Camera International is all set to create a revolution in the way the youth of today watch their favourite films through OTT platforms.

DON Sports has already created a buzz in the market with a record 10.4 million viewers during the India-Pakistan ODI match in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Stars Gift is steadily catching up with the masses.

Scheduled to be launched on 5th of July, DON Cinema will be offering over 2,000 International feature films across 6 languages. It has already stacked up a library of 70 Web Series as well as 5,000 hours of animation films from all around the world.

DON Cinema Founder and owner Mehmood Ali has joined hands with a well known cricket physio Dr Ali Irani, Lucky Bakul Soni and 7Globtech as technical partner for DON Sports.

Its other tie ups include those with multinational film companies are with Farabi Cinema Foundation of Iran, Megastore Systems GmbH (Austria and Europe), Qabe Aaseman Javad Navrooz Baigi from Iran and Web Talkies LLC (USA) as their technology partners amongst various other well established Entertainment and Media Companies around the world.

While DON Cinema is set to be launched in 6 Indian languages, while legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has extended his full support to DON Sports. The company sources have now confirmed their launch of their new reality based series Tik Tok House (broadly explained as similar to Big Boss) on DON Cinema with the present leading Tik Tok stars entering and residing in the Tik Tok House. Amir Siddique will be in charge of the production that is managed by Team Nawab.

Now comes the revolutionary news - Any viewer can watch a single film on DON Cinema for just One Rupee. That's true... No commitments of monthly or yearly charges. Pay as you watch. No conditions whatsoever.

DON Cinema is set to lead the Entertainment Business of the future.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

