Pennar has eight manufacturing plants in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra
Pennar Industries bags orders worth Rs 538 crore for various businesses

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 12:46 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Monday it has bagged orders worth Rs 538 crore across various business verticals in the past two months.
The railways business vertical got orders aggregating Rs 66 crore from Integrated Coach Factory, Rail Coach Factory, Universal Engineering, Konkan Railways, BEML and others.
The pre-engineered building division received orders totalling Rs 211 crore comprising factory buildings, warehouses and solar. These orders were received from new and repeat customers like Tata Steel, Wipro, Bharti Infra, Mylan Laboratories, Asian Fabtech, Whitehouse India, SPML Infra, Natco, MRF and Cyient.
The order book position for pre-engineered buildings division on June 30 was Rs 554 crore, the company said in a statement.
The company's tubes division received orders worth Rs 77 crore from ALF Engineering, MG Automotives, Maruthi Auto and Patton International among others while the industrial components division got orders worth Rs 37 crore from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Wabco, Firestone and others.
The environmental and water treatment division received order aggregating Rs 26 crore from GMR and JSW for water treatment and effluent treatment plants. The order book for this division on June 30 stood at Rs 86 crore.
Pennar has more than 1,000 precision-engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and eight manufacturing plants near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra.
(ANI)

