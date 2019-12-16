Pennar Industries secures crucial certification for aerospace facility

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): Engineering products and solutions company Pennar Industries said on Monday it has been certified to the AS9100 Rev D quality management standard for its Hyderabad aerospace facility.

AS9100 is an internationally recognised quality management system standard, specific to the aircraft, space and defence industry and managed by the International Aerospace Quality Group and Rev D is the most current standard.

This is Pennar's first big achievement in the aerospace journey. The Indian aerospace sector is estimated to reach 70 billion dollars by 2030.

Hyderabad is the second largest aerospace hub in the country after Bengaluru.

Pennar said the AS9100 Rev D certification signifies the company's ongoing commitment to meeting and exceeding increasingly stringent industry requirements for aerospace-related products for both the civil and military markets.

"With our precision engineering prowess, we hope to contribute meaningfully to this growing industry over the next couple of years," said KM Sunil, Vice President for Corporate Strategy at Pennar.

"Adding AS9100 certification strengthens Pennar's competitive position in the rising market and standardises quality processes across the organisation," he said in a statement.

Earlier in May, Pennar Industries forayed into engineering products for the aerospace industry by establishing a production facility in Hyderabad. The company will cater to the domestic and global aerospace industry by supplying value-added precision-engineered products as per customers' specifications.

Pennar has over 30 years of experience and more than 1,000 precision-engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies and over 600 customers. It has eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. (ANI)

