People showcase their DIY skills on Kwai App

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI/ Evoc): India's ongoing nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic has just been extended till May 3, forcing people to stay at home.

However, the lockdown that has been in force since March 25 has not stopped people from showcasing their creative skills through do-it-yourself tasks.

On popular short videos app Kwai, #DIY has been seen as trending with users sharing their videos of doing creative things themselves: from designing and creating fashion apparel to home couture, beauty products and food decorations.

Many Kwai users have published DIY videos showing how to make your own masks at home. Popular Kwai user Suhan's mask-making video has been seen nearly 71,000 times.

Another of his videos, on how to repair a broken washbasin with instant noodles, glue and paint, has been seen over 153,000 times.

"A majority of these #DIY videos are highly artistic and show us innovative uses of waste materials for making useful crafts and products for daily use," a Kwai spokesperson said.

Kwai user Artkala has published a video showing how to create a pretty wall hanging by reusing old and discarded tea strainers with plastic rims.

Another user Sarif Art has published a large number of DIY videos, including one that shows how one can create the perfect doormat at home by cutting an old and discarded pair of jeans.

"Watching DIY videos on Kwai is not only incredibly satisfying, but it is also a powerful motivator for people like me to try our hands at doing things ourselves," said Lucknow based Deeksha Gupta.

"As most shops are shut down, we have to use DIY tips and tricks to create things that we would otherwise buy from shops," she added.

Over 54,000 videos on Kwai carry the #DIY or #Doityourself hashtags.

