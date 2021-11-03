PepsiSwagStepChallenge garners a massive 12.5 billion views on MX TakaTak

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 (ANI/Mediawire): This summer, PepsiCo India presented viewers with a new brand proposition - 'Pepsi Aur Bhi Zyada Refreshing' and in a bid to engage with audiences in an entertaining format, PepsiCo India joined hands with India's leading short video platform - MX TakaTak to launch two exciting campaigns.

According to App Annie's The Evolution of Social Media Apps report, MX TakaTak has moved into the top 10 Worldwide Social and Entertainment Apps in terms of downloads, sharing space with TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat amongst others.

MX TakaTak stands tall with the highest number of active users in this product category and has seen exceptional growth in its first year by empowering an incredibly talented & relentless generation of digital enthusiasts to create engaging content that is propelling content consumption in the Indian market.

Home to over 48Mn+ unique content creators and with mobile first creation tools, the platform ensures its large community can curate engaging videos for audiences to enjoy across the country.

As part of the association, the first leg was to establish Pepsi's Aur Bhi Zyada Refreshing proposition by getting the audience to groove to Yash Raaj Mukhate's foot-tapping jingle, commissioned by PepsiCo India. Asking users to showcase their dance moves on the jingle created by famous singer-composer Yashraj Mukhate, this challenge garnered a massive 2.4Bn views making it a roaring success for the brand, which led to the initiation of the second challenge.

Integrating the theme of Refreshing Swag Wali Pepsi with the catchy tune composed by Tanishk Bagchi for PepsiCo India, the second leg of the #PepsiSwagStepChallenge went viral on MX TakaTak and raked in a colossal 3Bn views within a span of 10 days - making it the biggest branded activity on the platform and saw immense participation from the UGC category as well as leading influencers like Avneet Kaur, Angel Rai, Ayush Yadav, Nisha Gurgain, Saloni Mittal, Khushi Punjaban, Gima Ashi, Lucky Dancer, Viplove, Somya Daunkar and Aashika Bhatia among others.



Taking the Indian hinterland by storm, the views this challenge has achieved today stands at 12.5Bn views that was driven by the innovation of getting the top 100+ TakaTak influencers to create an engaging challenge that would help in driving user participation and content creation.

It involved influencers performing the hook step on the new jingle and encouraging their followers to show off their swag by participating in the challenge. The Hashtag Challenge was coupled with a Branded Effect product innovation as well to give it a catchy look in the video creations and the campaign was further amplified on MX Player.

Elaborating on its success, Saumya Rathor, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India said, "Pepsi's #SwagStepChallenge was based on a line that was part of Pop culture, and we allowed customers to own that concept and express themselves in their own unique and irreverent way. The campaign added a fun element to the lives of the consumers and it's heartening to see the love and engagement it garnered on MX TakaTak."

Viraj Jit Singh, SVP and Head of Revenue at MX Player & MX TakaTak further added saying, "This association with PepsiCo India has broken previous benchmarks on the platform and has gone on to become our most successful branded campaign on MX TakaTak. Quality content, coupled with high engagement levels in the short videos that our influencers create strikes a chord with hundreds of millions across the country and encourages them to actively participate in the challenge as well."

With over 150Mn Monthly Active Users - this homegrown platform offers advertisers a large and diverse audience base to engage with and its customized solutions include an innovative approach for multiple business goals - be it reach and frequency, engagement, or impact.

