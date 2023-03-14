Perpetuuiti & RHYM Technologies join forces to provide state of the art Disaster Recovery Services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI/PNN): Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE, an Intelligent Enterprise Automation Company, and RHYM Technologies GmbH, an end-to-end cyber security solutions and services provider today announced their strategic partnership to help clients with automated disaster recovery services.

RHYM's "Wheel of Cyber Defense" provides a comprehensive defence approach covering 360° posture assessment including internal and external views, Cyber Risk Quantification, Cyber Threat Intelligence, SecOps, Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service and forensics.

"With our partnership with RHYM Technologies we expand our footprint in European region. This is one of the unique cutting-edge technology collaborations in the industry for creating business resilience for clients with Hybrid DraaS for On-Premises and Cloud deployments. Clients will be assured of backup and recovery of critical data and software assets due any type of disruptive events including cyberattacks,"said Abhay Bagde, SR. VP-Sales (Cloud Services), Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE.

"The partnership will help our clients achieve business continuity, failover and failback and will monitor the most widely used applications and databases in the market"; he further added.

"With our strategic partnership with Perpetuuiti, we have strengthened our Wheel of Cyber Defense with business resilience capability. Our clients can leverage the capability to continue to operate the critical services due to potential or real disruptions including cyberattacks." said Gereon Neuhaus, Managing Director, RHYM Technologies GmbH.



"Our Wheel of Cyber Defense with addition of business resilience capability, offers significant value for our European clients in effectively implementing NIS 2 Directive"; headditionally observed.

Founded in 2011, Perpetuuiti is focused on enabling digital transformation for organizations by creating innovative software products that transform the way businesses operate.

Perpetuuiti offers comprehensive platforms that deliver leading-edge automation solutions for modernizing resiliency management and turbocharging the performance of your applications, IT and business operations at speed and scale to drive exponential efficiencies.

Perpetuuiti has pioneered innovative products that have been well accepted and trusted by their customers and partner ecosystem comprising Fortune 500 global organizations from a diverse set of industry verticals like banking, insurance, telecom, government organizations, high-tech, BPM and service providers. In 2013, Perpetuuiti Technosoft PTE was first among Asian technology firms to be funded by Intel Capital Ltd.

Perpetuuiti's DR Automation suite - Continuity Patrol has been residing in 400+ datacentres and 3 Lacs+ VMs and Physical Servers. Also, Perpetuuiti conducts 7000+ DR Drills in a year for their clients, and these numbers keep on increasing.

RHYM Technologies GmbH is an end-to-end Cybersecurity Services provider headquartered in Germany and having its Operations in India, EMEA, UK and USA. With its "Wheel of Cyber Defense" framework, it takes an ecosystem view of cybersecurity in assessing the cyber risk of an organization covering all the key stakeholders participating in a business value chain.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

