Dr KV Srinivasan, Chairman - TEXPROCIL
Dr KV Srinivasan, Chairman - TEXPROCIL

Persistent Decline in Exports of Cotton Yarn - a Matter of Deep Concern - Chairman, TEXPROCIL

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:36 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton yarn in the first six months of the current fiscal year 2019-20 from April to September 2019 has declined sharply by 38.80 per cent.
Exports during this period touched US$ 1276 million as against US$ 2086 in the same period in 2018-19. Export of cotton yarn has registered negative growth in all the months since April 2019.
"The continuous fall in exports of cotton yarn is a matter of deep concern", said Dr KV Srinivasan, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).
Exports of cotton yarn to leading markets such as China, Bangladesh, Vietnam, South Korea, Colombia and Turkey have dropped significantly, pointed out Dr Srinivasan.
Further, exports of value-added products such as fabrics and made-ups have grown only by a marginal 1.87 per cent in the current fiscal year.
This combined with a lukewarm domestic demand has further aggravated the situation for the cotton yarn spinning sector, according to the Chairman of TEXPROCIL.
Many of the spinning mills are reportedly on the verge of closure which may cause unemployment.
Cotton Yarn is the only product which has not been granted export benefits such as MEIS & 3 per cent Interest Equalization Scheme. In addition, exporters of cotton yarn are at a serious disadvantage vis-a-vis competing countries due to differential Import duties in leading export markets.
There is an import duty ranging from 3.5 per cent to 5 per cent on cotton yarns imported from India into major markets like China, EU, Turkey and South Korea as against imports from competing nations like Bangladesh, Cambodia, Pakistan, Indonesia and Vietnam which enjoys the benefit of zero duty in these markets.
Cotton yarn also bears the incidence of state and central taxes on inputs which are not being rebated as in the case of made-ups and garments. This has got an adverse impact on its competitiveness in the export markets.
"Cotton yarn is also a value-added product with substantial value addition taking place within the country and its exports need to be encouraged," said Dr KV Srinivasan.
He also pointed out that only about 27 per cent of the total production of cotton yarn is being exported and there will not be any shortage of cotton yarn in the country both for export and domestic production if exports increase.
Dr KV Srinivasan appealed to the Government to include cotton yarn under the MEIS, 3 per cent Interest Equalization Scheme and the ROSCTL (Rebate of State Levies & Taxes) scheme so that exports of cotton yarn can increase and achieve its true potential which in turn will benefit the cotton farmers.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:13 IST

Zorawar Karla's Farzi cafe in London enters Michelin 2020 guide

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Oct 31(ANI/NewsVoir): The Modern Indian Bistro - Farzi Cafe, got another feather in their cap where their outlet in London just makes it into the Michelin 2020 guide.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:37 IST

Tradologie clocks GMV of Rs 657 crore, plans to expand portfolio...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Tradologie, a business-to-business (B2B) marketplace offering global procurement solutions for commodities trade, said on Thursday it achieved gross merchandise volume (GMV) of Rs 657 crore since inception four years ago.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

L&T Technology Services AiKno™ awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2019...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, was conferred with the Frost & Sullivan Indian Cognitive Automation Technology Innovation Leadership award at its 2019 India Best Practice

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:29 IST

Herbalife Nutrition announces 3rd edition of Fit Families Fest

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Herbalife Nutrition Fit Families Fest 2019 is an initiative to support the Prime Minister's Fit India Movement and raise awareness about the role of a healthy, active lifestyle coupled with good nutrition for long term health and wellbeing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:35 IST

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures of Vodafone Idea as Fitch placed Bharti Airtel's BBB long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) on rating watch negative (RWN).

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:56 IST

Adani Transmission gets LoI for transmission project linked to...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), the largest private sector power transmission company operating in India, said on Thursday it has received a letter of intent from REC Transmission Projects to build, own, operate and maintain a transmission project in Gujarat fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:20 IST

Equities trade higher led by PSU bank and realty stocks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices continued their upward march during early hours on Thursday amid optimism in global markets.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:19 IST

CCI gives nod to ADFE to buy Hero Future's stake

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Abu Dhabi Future Energy's plan to acquire equity stake in Hero Future Energies Global Ltd.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:09 IST

Parag Sanghvi to join hands with Prakash Jha's productions...

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/Digpu): The man behind the hit films Sarkar and Partner is all set to make a mark in the industry with a partnership with Prakash Jha for his 2020 production 'Khalifey' starring multiple A-listers including Sanjay Dutt.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:54 IST

Reliance Jio blasts COAI for propagating doom of telecom sector...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) on Wednesday lashed out at the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) for writing to Union Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleging unprecedented crisis in the sector without waiting for its divergent views.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:51 IST

Gaurang Doshi sets a record-breaking benchmark for Bollywood...

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/Digpu): On the journey of prepping his super hit comeback into the industry, 'Aankhen' filmmaker and producer Gaurang Doshi adds yet another big announcement to his future plans with a whole new collaboration with some of the renowned Chinese personalities and media bodie

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:44 IST

Subway to celebrate World Sandwich Day with 'GoodComesBack'...

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Initiating the celebration of World Sandwich Day 2019, Subway® India is inviting its guests to be a part of their global campaign #GoodComesBack by availing 'Buy One Get One Free' (Bogo) offer on all menu items on Friday, November 01, 2019.

Read More
iocl