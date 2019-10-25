Peter England celebrates Diwali with the Maestros of Chennai Super Kings

Peter England celebrates Diwali with Chennai Super Kings
ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 14:40 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Oct 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd joined hands with the maestros of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo to celebrate the spirit of Diwali with their signature Festive Collection.
The latest campaign announcing the launch of the festive finery highlights a distinct line of men's special occasion wear ranging from Nehru jackets with a contemporary twist, fusion wear, kurtas and shirts in rich vibrant colours replete with motifs and designs. The vibrant yet rare colours with trendy silhouettes and rich fabrics set the mood for a newer, edgier and a more distinctive style statement this festival of light.
The new campaign features a refreshing TVC starring the champions of Chennai Super Kings, as they suit up in stylish Nehru Jackets in contemporary colour palettes. The campaign has debuted nationally across 300 cities in multiple mediums like television, print, online, movie screens and out of home. The film is being aired across 2500 theatres, digital channels in over 30 major TV channels thus supported by a diverse promotion strategy.
"The Peter England Festive collection offers a rich promise to every Indian man to be at his fashionable best. Our latest offering is something that promises to fill their wardrobes with interesting patterns, designs and contemporary styles. They can now look beyond the usual options and dress differently for different occasions. The campaign features the CSK stars and brings to life the brand's high voltage fashion quotient. A highly focused marketing plan is currently being executed across platforms to reach our consumers", said Manish Singhai, COO, Peter England.
The refreshing 30 seconds video puts the spotlight on the cricketing superstars engaging in a light hearted banter. The opening frame captures Dwayne and Bravo embracing the festivity, by sporting traditional sherwanis. Enter MS Dhoni in a Nehru Jacket in rich festive yellow; looking resplendent. He manages to impress his team mates who in turn shower compliments. The summer jacket which has been sported by some of the most famous personalities worldwide is indeed a posh choice. The narration is clear, this festive season look for chic yet contemporary alternatives. The exclusive clothing pieces from the collection marked by ornate and dobby prints and the distinct white on white opal burnout prints are perfect for men to dress sharply during the festival of lights.
Diwali is a standout amongst the most vivid, hallowed and brightest celebrations commended each year with extraordinary happiness and eagerness. This year the fashion forward gentry of the country can not only look their best but also express themselves with fashion and flamboyance.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:02 IST

