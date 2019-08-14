Mission Mangal Poster
Mission Mangal Poster

Peter England joins forces with Mission Mangal to style Akshay Kumar

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:37 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has styled the lead actor Akshay Kumar who plays Rakesh Dhawan in the first space film of Indian cinema Mission Mangal, releasing this Independence Day August 15.
In the movie the protagonist, who is the torchbearer of a team, stands against all odds and leads India to become the fourth country to successfully complete a mission to Mars.
The versatile actor well-known for portraying brave and insightful roles will be sporting tailored formal wear from Peter England, as he pilots a team of 5 women scientists to make one of the toughest missions in history of ISRO successful, with modest investments and resources. To commemorate the partnership the brand has unveiled a limited edition Mission Mangal Collection across leading stores in the country along with a 30 seconds co-branded video in over 2100 cinema screens, televisions and digital platforms, across India.
The Mission Mangal Collection is a celebration of the finest quality formal wear, rooted in functionality and style which will cater to the dynamic lifestyle of contemporary professionals from different walks of life. The range will feature shirts with clean aesthetics ranging from Rs 1399 to Rs 1699.
This exclusive association between India's leading fashion powerhouse for men and the most awaited movie of the year is unique owing to the coordination between Peter England, Fox Star Studios, Cape of Good Films, Hope Production and MATES - the entertainment unit of Madison World. This will further highlight Peter England's deep-rooted commitment to impeccable style, dynamism, determination and versatility; identical to an astute leader portraying grit and resilience.
"We have been styling the progressive men of the country for over 20 years now. We are excited about our partnership with Mission Mangal as it is a natural fit to our core proposition. Peter England's brand philosophy has always reflected a winning mindset. The brand is devoted to create an unparalled fashion experience at an unmatched value. In the movie, Akshay Kumar exudes a sense of winning style that is fashion-forward, aspirational and innovative. We are delighted to translate the same energy and style through our Mission Mangal collection. Our journey with this movie is a well-stitched partnership, a brand story which values commitment to craftsmanship. The whole mood and narrative around the protagonist brings the character out with perfection", Manish Singhai, Chief Operating Officer, Peter England.
"Mission Mangal resonates with the brand's ethos who are making their mark in the real world. Be it fighting for success or never giving up on your dreams. Peter England boosts confidence with their clothing that stands for Great Fashion at Great Value", said Jagan Shakti, Director, Mission Mangal.
The brand has launched an extensive digital and ATL campaign, which includes a 30 seconds co-branded video, which puts the spotlight on Akshay Kumar aka, Rakesh Dhawan who in the film is sporting the finest Peter England shirts in classic colours. The visuals reassert his undefeated spirit similar to his fashion choices, which convey determination and fortitude.
The campaign is live across television channels and social media platforms bringing forth innovative content for fans pertaining to the movie. This also includes promotion across select venues including high streets and over 2100 cinema screens.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:39 IST

