P&G Hygiene and Health Care Q3 profit up 10 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) said on Wednesday its sales during the October to December quarter increased by 5 per cent to Rs 859 crore year-on-year behind strong brand fundamentals.

The profit after tax was Rs 136 crore, up 10 per cent, due to continued focus on productivity and savings.

"In a challenging macro-economic environment, our focus on raising the bar on superiority, improving productivity, and strengthening the organisation culture has enabled us to deliver sustained growth during the quarter," said Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan.

"We will continue to remain focused on these strategies in line with our aim to drive balanced sales and profit growth," he said in a statement.

The company's healthcare business registered strong double-digit growth and the feminine care business registered resilient growth in a challenging market environment.

PGHHCL is one of India's fastest growing FMCG companies. (ANI)

