P&G Hygiene and Health Care sales up 20 pc for fiscal ending June 30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd (PGHHCL) said on Wednesday its sales moved up 20 per cent to Rs 2,947 crore in the fiscal ending June 30 in the year-on period.

The profit after tax was Rs 419 crore, up 12 per cent from a year ago. For the April to June quarter, the sales were up 21 per cent to Rs 637 crore.

Both feminine care and health care businesses recorded double-digit growth during the year behind strong brand fundamentals, the strength of the portfolio and improved in-store execution.

"In a challenging market environment, we delivered strong double-digit growth for the year and the fourth quarter," said company's Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan.

"We will continue to focus on delivering balanced and sustained growth in a challenging and competitive macroeconomic environment," he said in a statement.

The directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 48 per equity share. (ANI)