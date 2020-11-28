PGI India launches their new 'Men of Platinum' Collection - for the men who stand their ground despite trying times

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): 2020 has been a year of unprecedented chaos and turmoil. These tough times have witnessed men in various walks of life be it business leaders, political leaders, husbands, fathers and entrepreneurs who stood by their values, making those inconvenient choices when faced with a crisis, and they still continue to do so.

The latest collection by Platinum Guild India's (PGI) Men of Platinum range, celebrates all these men who rose to the challenge and faced their Moment of Truth with astounding resilience to only emerge stronger, much like their metal of choice - Platinum. No matter what the circumstances or how hard the path when it was time to choose, they chose to stay true to their belief and values. Their choices making a big difference in the lives they touched. Making a difficult time relatively easier.

Each exquisite piece in this latest collection has been intricately designed to celebrate a sense of style that is as rare and classy as the man who adorns it. Each statement piece complements the platinum man and his endurance to withstand the harshest storms while holding strong to all that truly matters to him. He understands that challenging times need a different leadership style, needs a different shade of the man he is, needs a different interpretation of success and even masculinity.

PGI celebrates this man with designs that resonate with his value system & beliefs as he forges his path to create a journey that is rooted in what he holds close to his heart.

The new Men of Platinum collection includes a wide range of versatile pieces for men such as platinum chains, pendants and wrist wear. Inspired by engineered contours and finished with an understated matte sheen, this range is bold and dynamic.

Solid yet aerodynamic forms, marked with intricate texture come together in indestructible links to create these masterpieces. The design's visual symmetry matched with radical simplicity forms the perfect union of strength, stability, and bold courage. Its futuristic designs mixed with classical forms represents the Platinum Men who are guided by strength, resilience, perseverance, kindness, compassion, selflessness, and courage and stand out as those rare slivers of light and hope even in challenging times.

Platinum is the preferred metal to safely secure precious gems in intricate designs, akin to the platinum men who are secure in their choices and have the strength and endurance to uphold humanity above all else. The metal is 30 times rarer than gold is progressively becoming the metal of choice for young India.

Its appeal lies in the values it stands for, the meaning embedded in each design, making it apt to mark any moment of personal significance. Its designs are innovative and reflective of international trends.

The 'Men of Platinum' range of platinum jewellery pieces for men like wristwear, chains & pendants are now available across leading jewellery retail stores across India

A few picks from the latest collection



A man of character knows the worth of every brick in the wall, carrying others along comes naturally to him. This statement kada, with platinum cuboids stacked closely together, honors his ability to always make the sum greater than its parts. Much like how he holds tight to everything that matters, platinum stays unchanged through time.

This bold pendant, crafted in rare platinum, carries a pattern of successive elevations. A reflection of resilience. The perfect tribute to the perseverance that men of character display. This rare quality is mirrored in Platinum's ability to hold its shape year after year, because of metal's inherent strength.

Men of Character know that unexpected situations can inspire the most ingenious outcomes. This sleek platinum bracelet with an unexpected fabric link is just that, it reminds them that trying times are just another opportunity to adapt and innovate. Men of Character choose the strength of Platinum as they gear for their journey onward.

Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery.

PGI's consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum's unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development.

Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program

PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt. Ltd. to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country's first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India.

Under Platinum Guild India's quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95 per cent. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped 'Pt950' and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about.

