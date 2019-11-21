Phenomenal jump in filing of GSTR-3B returns

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A total of 18.27 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed on Wednesday for the tax period of October, marking a 50 per cent month-on-month increase as compared to 12.2 lakh returns that were filed on the last due date.

In October, 64.83 lakh GSTR-3B returns were filed as against 59.9 lakh in the previous month.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said data shows that there is a fair improvement in compliance by the taxpayers. It also shows that the GSTN return filing system is working smoothly within its expected limits.

The CBIC has asked taxpayers not to wait till last three days to file the returns and avoid login peaks.

