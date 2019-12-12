Philips India organizes knowledge sharing and learning workshop TechnoConnect in Delhi

New Delhi [India] Dec 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology today conducted its knowledge sharing and learning workshop 'TechnoConnect' in New Delhi.

The initiative is aimed at familiarizing hospitals, nursing homes and clinics in the country with the latest advancements in healthcare as well as sharing knowledge on best industry practices. This year 'TechnoConnect' has also been organized in markets including Mumbai, Cochin and Dhaka with an overwhelming response.



Targeted across key metros in India, Philips' 'TechnoConnect' comprises an in-house biomedical workshop for all Philips Imaging and patient care equipment and activities. It is focused on highlighting the expertise of biomedical engineers and healthcare technology professionals.

This is the first of its kind initiative to bring the biomedical fraternity together, recognize their innovations and give them a platform to share their thoughts to bring collective improvement to their daily practices.



The program will benefit health care staff across the country to enhance performance in operational theatres.



Commenting on the initiative, Rohit Sathe, Vice President, Philips Health Systems, Indian Subcontinent said, "Aligned with Philips' customer-centric approach, we are glad to introduce the TechnoConnect program in India. This comprehensive training and learning suite of services will empower our customers across the country to support both operational excellence and deliver connected, predictive and personalized care."



The initiative also introduced Technology Maximizer, a cross-modality solution designed to boost the clinical capabilities and performance of imaging equipment through proactive and structured upgrades. The service provides relief and confidence to radiology and cardiology department leaders as well as clinicians that their systems are up to date and compliant at a fraction of the cost of individual upgrades.



With Philips' Technology Maximizer, healthcare organizations no longer need to upgrade systems or software on an individual basis. Through regular upgrades and by refreshing existing hardware, this five-year subscription program provides radiology and cardiology departments with the latest software and hardware updates while maintaining cost efficiency through a predictable fee. Technology Maximizer is available for selected Philips MR, CT, IGT and Ultrasound systems, and runs in tandem with existing RightFit Customer Service Agreements.



TechnoConnect in Delhi saw a presence of 270+ healthcare fraternity representatives from 100+ healthcare institutions spread across the northern region of India and Nepal.



Dr Vidur Mahajan-Associate Director, Mahajan Imaging Pvt Ltd and Head of R&D, CARING, shared his thoughts on the role of artificial intelligence in healthcare.



The session also hosted several eminent speakers from the healthcare industry who talked about various issues including current trends in healthcare, the future of healthcare technology, and addressed questions from the curious participants. The professionals discussed the optimum usage, equipment safety and maintenance of Philips' Radiology, Cardiology and various critical care solutions. The program also showcased Philips' latest range of innovative healthcare solutions such as Compressed SENSE, Ambition 1.5T MR, Zenition series, DigitalDiagnost C90, EPIQ Ultrasound series and therapeutic care solutions.



By providing advanced, well-maintained medical technology solutions and services, Philips aims to improve health outcomes for people in India, enhancing the patient experience, improving staff satisfaction, reducing stress among care providers, and lowering the cost of care.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

