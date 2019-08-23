Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com - the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

In India, it is already a well-established and popular one-stop solution for smart phones and laptop repair, it is expanding its geographical reach in the international market to provide quality and timely solutions at reasonable price for the repair of smart phones and laptops. The company aims to solve the problems in the repairing industry with a focus on enhanced customer experience.

The four year old Indian start up headquartered in New Delhi is one of the biggest and fastest gadget repair brand with the presence in more than 50 cities across India. The idea behind its inception was to provide an easy, effective and accessible solution for all problems related to smart phone and gadget repair. It covers the repair of devices from all the brands at reasonable rates and the best quality.

"After the tremendous response from our customers in India, we always wanted to explore the international markets. We aim at seeing the smart phone in every hand irrespective of their economic status of the user. We make sure that our customers get the best service conveniently at very reasonable prices. Our entry in the international market will take our business to new heights", said Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman.

Recently, Phixman has collaborated with Detel to sell refurbished phones to its customers with a warranty period of six months and genuine accessories. Also, the company has started offering door step repair service to all its customers where the servicemen from Phixman will go to the customers place and repair the device of customers at their location. Reports suggest that by the year 2020, there will be 2.87 billion users of smart phones globally. Thus, increasing the market opportunities for the smart phone repair industry worldwide.

