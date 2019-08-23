Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman
Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman

Phixman to expand its global footprints

ANI | Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com - the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.
In India, it is already a well-established and popular one-stop solution for smart phones and laptop repair, it is expanding its geographical reach in the international market to provide quality and timely solutions at reasonable price for the repair of smart phones and laptops. The company aims to solve the problems in the repairing industry with a focus on enhanced customer experience.
The four year old Indian start up headquartered in New Delhi is one of the biggest and fastest gadget repair brand with the presence in more than 50 cities across India. The idea behind its inception was to provide an easy, effective and accessible solution for all problems related to smart phone and gadget repair. It covers the repair of devices from all the brands at reasonable rates and the best quality.
"After the tremendous response from our customers in India, we always wanted to explore the international markets. We aim at seeing the smart phone in every hand irrespective of their economic status of the user. We make sure that our customers get the best service conveniently at very reasonable prices. Our entry in the international market will take our business to new heights", said Shaad Rehman, CEO and Founder, Phixman.
Recently, Phixman has collaborated with Detel to sell refurbished phones to its customers with a warranty period of six months and genuine accessories. Also, the company has started offering door step repair service to all its customers where the servicemen from Phixman will go to the customers place and repair the device of customers at their location. Reports suggest that by the year 2020, there will be 2.87 billion users of smart phones globally. Thus, increasing the market opportunities for the smart phone repair industry worldwide.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:53 IST

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:52 IST

Alibaba Foundation and UCWeb to host 9.5 Philanthropy Conference...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): UC Web, on behalf of the Alibaba Foundation, will host the global sub forum of 2019 Alibaba Philanthropy on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:23 IST

63 moons wins MPID case in Bombay High Court, big win for Jignesh Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Bombay High Court has ruled that the National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) is not a financial establishment and hence notifications for attachment of the company's assets including bank accounts and properties under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:57 IST

Medica associates with Tom Cherian's SALi to create 'Centre for...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kolkata headquartered Medica Hospitals has launched the 'Medica Centre for Liver Disease' in association with the renowned South Asian Liver Institute (SALi), a Tom Cherian initiative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 14:11 IST

INSA releases Joint Industry Guidance on supply, use of 0.50 per...

Mumbai/New Delhi [India] August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian National Shipowners' Association (INSA) along with a number of shipping, refining, fuel supply, and standards organisations have worked together to produce Joint Industry Guidance on the supply and use of 0.50 per cent - sulphur

Read More
iocl