PI Industries and Harsha Trust extend project with Fiinovation for sustainable agricultural practises

New Delhi [India] June 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): Innovative Financial Advisors Pvt. Ltd. (Fiinovation) along with PI Industries, a leading agri-sciences based company, and Harsha Trust, a not-for-profit organisation has extended their CSR intervention for another two years in Rayagada district in Odisha.

Began in 2017, the intervention aims at enhancing agri-based farm income of small and marginal farmers by adopting Good Agricultural Practises (GAP) and market-led interventions. The project has till date benefitted 1300 farmers from forty-five villages of Rayagada district.

Based on a comprehensive impact assessment conducted by Fiinovation, achieving sustainability becomes the focal point of the project extension. As part of the extension, two Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) will be set up in the targeted two blocks of Kalyansingh and Bissam Cuttack of Rayagada district.

These FPOs will ensure integration of small farmers in the agricultural value chain by training them on ways to increase crop productivity in a sustainable manner and by adopting and promoting usage of good quality inputs and services.

"Small producers do not have the large marketable surplus individually (both inputs and produce) to get the benefit of economies of scale. The planned FPOs in these areas will provide the necessary inputs to the members and also serve as knowledge delivery institutions for the farmers," said Dr Soumitro Chakraborty, CEO Fiinovation.

