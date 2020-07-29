Pickright Technologies secures Rs 1 crore funding from angel investors

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Marketplace for stock market investors and advisors Pickright Technologies has completed its seed round of financing totalling Rs one crore from various angel investors in India, London and Singapore.

The investment will be utilised in product development, marketing and enhancing the brand in the market, said the startup.

Pickright said the invest-tech platform is poised to create an intelligent platform based on user personalisation and match-the-user to the right instruments of investments. The startup wants to change the way digital native users invest in different financial instruments.

"Enabling through a digital platform and making investments a level-playing field for all is what Pickright does," said Co-Founder and CEO Archana Elapavuluri.

"We are working on creating a smart intuitive platform which learns continuously on the user and creates a very dynamic and personalised investment portfolio for users," she said in a statement.(ANI)

