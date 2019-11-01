PIET to organise Future of Learning - EduLeaders 4.0 Summit on 'Enterprise 4.0'

New Delhi [India] Nov 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET), one of the Northern India's premier educational institutions of technical and managerial excellence is organizing the First-of-its-kind EduLeaders 4.0 summit on 4th November 2019 at PIET campus, Samalkha.

World is on the verge of the fourth industrial revolution where concepts of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, big data and the internet of things will combine to impact on jobs and industry. These technological advancements shall change the dynamics of an educational institute right from kinder garden to universities, based on the ever evolving scenario students need to be oriented in a manner that they are able to seamlessly blend as per the skill sets required in a Futuristic Industry.

"EduLeaders 4.0 is more about strengthening and incorporating student-centric learning where emotional quotient (EQ) is more important than one's intelligence (IQ). Now, machines will be able to do most of the tasks that people can and humans and machines will work together as a cohesive workforce. If we really want India to progress, we need to improve the education standards throughout and develop personalized learning strategies particularly higher education. The basic purpose of education and training is to empower an individual to lead successful life and contribute best to himself, family, society, nation and to humanity," said Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman, Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology.

The philosophy behind organizing this Summit is to take forward the concept of Enterprise 4.0 and bring forth an advanced revolution in educational domain - not just to meet the needs of industry, but also to ensure the best possible student experience, use of staff time and investment in estates and facilities.

Every child is a born genius. He is gifted with potential in certain areas. He comes with a 'right to earn a successful life' and the education system must enable him to do so. The basic purpose of education and training is to empower an individual to lead a successful life and contribute best to himself, family, society, nation and humanity. Therefore education and training are the most effective tools to achieve this outcome.

Since youth are the main asset of any nation, education becomes the most powerful tool for social transformation. India's demographic structure is changing, while the world grows older, the Indian population is becoming younger and by 2025 about two-third Indians will be in its workforce. A continuously growing older world offers a huge opportunity for talented and competent ones.

Enterprises across the world are gearing up for a revolution much greater than before. We stand at the cusp of a bigger transformation that will reinvent every aspect of global business, culture and economics. This is the emergence of Enterprise 4.0 - a phenomenon that will change the way the world perceives education, employment, entrepreneurship and competition.

Smart technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, data analytics, prediction, knowledge engineering, virtual reality, block chain, IoT and automation will be a norm across industries. Therefore, organisations are actively seeking future-ready leaders who are not just responsible and result-oriented but are also innovative, collaborative and have the ability to synergise technological advancements with human touch. Amidst this revolution, institutions worldwide are realising the need for a paradigm shift in higher education.

"Since Education 4.0 denotes changes, relevant to Industry 4.0 and since it is in response to the global call for action by World Economic Forum - the Industry can expect better-prepared workforce, students will have better employability and better preparation for future with a better return expectation on educational investment," he added.

"We at Panipat Institute of Engineering and Technology (PIET) understand the need of business and industry by implementing innovative teaching frameworks to nurture such new age managers and technocrats. PIET enriches learning outcomes in terms of employability, student experience, research excellence and industry preparedness. Even the faculty is encouraged to develop industry-centric pedagogies, harnessing the full capacities of Enterprise 4.0," he further added.

The summit is based on the theme - Future of Learning - EduLeaders 4.0 Summit on 'Enterprise 4.0' and shall witness Nation's leading technocrats, academicians and scholars sharing pearls of wisdom about the various elements related to Enterprise 4.0 and the manner in which these concepts can alter the dynamics of the current day pedagogic delivery and the existing academic eco-system.

Luminaries and doyens from the field of Education and Allied functions like Dr Sahasrabudhe (AICTE Chairman), Dr Biswajit Saha (CBSE Director-Skill and Training). Mohit Gambhir, Director - Innovations MHRD, Rajive Gulati, Sr Program Officer - United National Technology Innovation Labs the UNTIL LABS along with many other dignitaries will be present at the summit.

The summit reaches out to the academia, corporate, intelligentsia, students and the change makers of society with the objective of making one and all understand the transformational concept of 'Enterprise 4.0'

Key discussion topics of the summit will be:

* The concept of 'Enterprise 4.0' and its ramifications for the human race

* Inter-disciplinary learning

* The economics of Artificial Intelligence

* The world of Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality

* The linkage between Enterprise 4.0 and Education 4.0

* The role of Enterprise 4.0 as an enabler in our pedagogic delivery mechanism

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

