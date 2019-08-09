Pigeon India initiates #StandByNursingMoms campaign for World Breastfeeding Week

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 09 (ANI/NewsVoir): The campaign #StandByNursingMoms aims to educate people about the challenges breastfeeding mothers goes through and encourages others to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for them.

Pigeon India, in their new campaign video for World Breastfeeding Week, highlighted the challenges breastfeeding mothers face in various aspects of their lives. The campaign aims to educate others about these challenges and also encourages people to work towards creating a supportive and comfortable environment for breastfeeding mothers, whether at work, home or in public spaces.

"Breast milk is the most precious gift a mother can give her baby. We are trying to create the importance of breastfeeding and the benefits are so great for the baby. We are also trying to promote the need for breastfeeding rooms for the moms understanding their difficulties while breastfeeding in public places", said Chandan Biswal, General Manager - Sales and Marketing, Pigeon India.

"On the occasion of #WorldBreastfeedingWeek, we are happy to present #StandByNursingMoms-an initiative by Pigeon India. Through this campaign, we urge families, friends, and workplace to lend their support to Breastfeeding mothers in any way they can", he added.

