Pioneering Solutions for India: 14th National Convention of Global Compact Network India brings leaders from around the globe to address the SDGs

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 11:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/ NewsVoir): Aiming to highlight issues related to solutions at Business Inc in India, Global Compact Network India - the local arm of UN Global Compact, New York organized its 14th edition of National Convention today at Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz, Mumbai.
The summit was organized in the backdrop of the increasing conversation around on ground actions that businesses need to take to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and create economic value for India. This year's theme - 'Pioneering Solutions for India' was chosen keeping in sync with the UN Sustainable Development Goals that target creating the most conducive work practices for them. It looked at solutions on wide implementation of sustainable innovations and leadership stance taken by various organisations in India.
This summit today aimed towards building a concrete roadmap towards sustainable solutions in India. It focused on driving and bringing in change for sustainable innovations. It was one of the largest national conventions of Global Compact Network India with more than 500 delegates from corporate professionals, policy makers, UN officials and researchers who came together to share insights on the emerging trends of gender equality.
The Summit marked presence of eminent leaders like Dr Bibek Debroy,Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and Member, NITI Aayog summed up the key role of government in his inaugural address by saying that, "Do not think of SDGs in isolation they exist in framework of government schemes." thereby stating that government agencies and the corporate sector need to work far more closely.
"SDGs present a large business opportunity and if India's progress is so crucial to achieving the SDGs, it is easy to understand that corporations like Mahindra will play a key role in the way forward," said Rajeev Dubey Convener, GCNI 14th National Convention and Group President (HRM Corporate Services) and CEO (Aftermarket) and Member of the Group Executive Board, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. at the summit.
Vishwesh Prabhakar MD - operations and sustainability, Accenture, highlighted the role of technology in India's Sustainability Agenda and stated that the five advantages of accessibility, affordability, rapid scalability and reliability will help the country move forward in its SDG agenda.
"Our aim in hosting summits like these is to ensure that stakeholders from across the spectrum - corporates, NGOs and individuals are able to take concerted actions on SDGs through collaborations," said Kamal Singh, Executive Director, Global Compact Network India.
A research paper on Role of Technology in transforming India's sustainability agenda was also launched today, in association with Accenture. The paper showcased the best practices and scope of work being done on SDGs by enabling technology towards addressing these issues.
Amongst others, distinguished names who graced the summit included Renata Dessallien, UN Resident Coordinator in India; Sumant Sinha, CEO, ReNew Power; Mukund Rajan, Chairman, ECube Investment Advisors Private Limited and Former Chairman - Tata Global Sustainability Council; R Mukundan, MD and CEO, Tata Chemicals; Arundhati Bhattacharya, Independent Director on the Board of RIL, Wipro, Piramal, CRISIL and Former Chairperson, SBI; Anuj Sharma, CEO, Piramal Sarvajal Pvt. Ltd.; Sanjiv Mehta, CMD, Hindustan Unilever Ltd.; Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Secretary-General, Indian Steel Association; Anirban Ghosh, CSO, Mahindra Group; Dr H Chaturvedi, Director, BIMTECH; Dr Alka Mittal Director (HR) ONGC Ltd. Dr Shalini Sarin, Chair - Signify Foundation, Netherlands; Vishvesh Prabhakar, MD - Operations and Sustainability, Accenture Strategy; Aalok A. Deshmukh, Director, Energy Efficiency, India, Schneider Electric, India; Joe Phelan, Director, WBCSD India; Harsh Gandhi, Jt MD, GRP Group; Brieux Boisdequin, VP - South Asia, BASF, Meenakshi Gupta, Co-founder, GOONJ and Meenakshi Batra, CEO, CAF India amongst others.
iocl