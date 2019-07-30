In pharma, Piramal Enterprises has 13 end-to-end manufacturing facilities.
In pharma, Piramal Enterprises has 13 end-to-end manufacturing facilities.

Piramal Enterprises Q1 profit and revenue jump 21 pc

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:59 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Piramal Enterprises on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 461 crore in April to June quarter, 21 per cent up from Rs 382 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.
The revenue also increased 21 per cent to Rs 3,506 crore in Q1 FY20 from Rs 2,902 crore in Q1 FY19.
The company said its total loan book grew 20 per cent year-on-year to Rs 56,605 crore. Housing finance loan book, which constitutes 11 per cent of the company's overall loan book, grew four times to Rs 6,110 crore from the year-ago period.
"We have commenced the new financial year with strong performance across our businesses," said Chairman Ajay Piramal.
"Despite liquidity tightening in the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) space and overall slowdown across sectors, we have consistently delivered over 20 per cent growth in both revenues and net profits for the last 16 consecutive quarters."
In the past few months, he said the company has further strengthened its financial services business, on both assets and liabilities side.
"We are now committing to bring in Rs 8,000 crore to 10,000 crores of equity in our financial services business during this financial year to leverage the significant growth and consolidation opportunities that are emerging in the NBFC sector," said Piramal.
In the pharma segment, revenue grew 12 per cent to Rs 1,173 crore while healthcare insights and analytics' revenue rose 15 per cent to Rs 319 crore during the quarter.
In pharma, Piramal Enterprises has 13 end-to-end manufacturing facilities and a large global distribution network to over 100 countries.(ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 16:44 IST

Equities continue downward momentum, PSU banks tumble 4.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity indices continued their negative momentum with the Nifty PSU bank index on the verge of posting its biggest loss since September 2018.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 15:40 IST

Coffee Day Global's outstanding to Karnataka Bank totals Rs 152 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Coffee Day Global of missing businessman V G Siddhartha has credit facilities with Karnataka Bank with present outstanding of Rs 152.48 crore, the bank said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:53 IST

Loan disbursal time for SMEs reduced from 7 days to less than 60 minutes

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): U GRO Capital Limited, India's leading technology focused, small business lending platform has partnered with a Fintech leader, Decimal Technologies, to process SME loan applications in under 60 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:47 IST

Siddhartha recently sold his Mindtree stake to L&T for Rs 3,269 crore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Coffee baron V G Siddhartha, who has been missing since Monday, was in news recently for selling his stake in IT firm Mindtree to engineering major Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 13:45 IST

Porsche India welcomes the new Macan

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Following a comprehensive upgrade, one of Porsche's most popular models, the Macan, is now available in India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:56 IST

BEL's Q1 profit up 14 pc despite dip in turnover

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): Navratna defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has reported 14 per cent jump in its profit after tax at Rs 204.7 crore during the first fiscal quarter (Q1 FY20) from Rs 179.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

Coretree Wealth partners with AutomataPI for digital transformation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 30 (ANI/EditMeet): Coretree Wealth Advisory Services (earlier known as Essel Finance Wealth Services Pvt Ltd) has entered into a strategic agreement with AutomataPi - a new age technology transformation company, to develop and transform its entire Digital offerings.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:51 IST

IndiGrid powers ahead with acquisitions, Q1 EBITDA up by 26 pc q-o-q

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): IndiGrid, India's first power sector infrastructure investment trust, has clocked consolidated revenue of Rs 206 crore for the quarter ended June, up 21 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:50 IST

BharatMatrimony launches 6-point verification for safety of...

New Delhi [India] July 30 (ANI): As part of BharatMatrimony's initiative to create industry-leading trust and safety features for members, it has launched a unique six-point safety feature called 'Trust Badges', that will be displayed on member profiles across the app, mobile site and desktop after

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:02 IST

DLF Q1 net profit jumps more than two-fold to Rs 414.7 crore

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Realty major DLF's net profit jumped two-fold to Rs 414.72 crore during April to June from Rs 172.77 crore in the year-ago period despite a fall in revenue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:23 IST

Equities trade higher with Nifty above 11,240 mark, Coffee Day...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were higher during early hours on Tuesday after tracking gains in Asian markets as investors prepared for an expected US interest rate cut this week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

Fulfill your personal or business needs with 'Loan Against...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Owning an asset, either a residential or commercial property is one of the major milestones in an individual's life. This asset can come in handy when a person requires a large sum of money to fulfill any personal or business needs or eve

Read More
iocl