Piyush Goyal holds meeting with textile advisory group to review progress

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal has held the second interactive meeting with the Textile Advisory Group (TAG) in Mumbai to review the progress of work, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The review meeting was held on 14th July. In the meeting, the minister emphasised that the supply of good quality cotton seeds is a vital necessity for improving the productivity of cotton.

He also emphasized the need to introduce advanced technologies related to high-yielding cotton seeds and innovative agronomy such as High-Density Planting System to enhance the productivity of cotton.

Goyal directed the Cotton Corporation of India to lend Agricultural Extension Services in co-operation with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to our farmers through its network of branches all over India.



The minister asked industry leaders to focus on quality consciousness across the value chain and assured that initiatives for supporting modern facilities would be facilitated. Textile Value Chain needs to strengthen traceability technologies and testing facilities in the country.

While deliberating on the approaches for use of coloured fertilizers bag to avoid contamination in cotton, Goyal directed TAG to address the long pending issue on priority with a solution which does not lend itself to any cost escalation.

Addressing the need of specific delivery-based contracts and open position limits on MCX, Goyal directed the Ministry, Textile Commissioner, CCI and TAG to engage with MCX/SEBI and find structured solutions on 'contract' front. Any possibilities of manipulations on price front to the disadvantage of cotton textile value chain have to be contained.

Goyal, on the suggestions of the industry, directed the Textile Commissioner that the penal provisions under the relevant Sections of Collection of Statistics Act be invoked for compliance to address the need of accuracy of statistics across the value chain. The action may begin with the Ginning segment immediately. He directed the Textile Commissioner to utilize services of CCI personnel for data collection from Ginning segment under Collection of Statistics Act.

On suggestions to evolve yarn national index, Goyal directed to examine its objectivity, feasibility and reliability for industry. For mechanized cotton picking, he stressed that a dedicated effort be done by Central Institute for Research in Cotton Technology (CIRCOT) and the Southern India Mills' Association - Cotton Development & Research Association (SIMA-CDRA) to make an indigenous, cost-effective and efficient device validated by our user farmers. (ANI)

