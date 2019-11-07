Planning a destination wedding - finance it with a Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv Logo
ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:14 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Weddings are lavish, extravagant celebrations in India, and according to a research by The Economic Times, the average Indian couple spends anything between Rs 10 and Rs 20 lakh to make the big day memorable.
The stakes are higher when it comes to a destination wedding. As it combines travel with larger-than-life celebrations, it's no wonder that the cost of picture-perfect venues, personalised decor, professional photography, sumptuous catering, hotel accommodation, and designer wedding wear runs into a significantly higher amount than regular weddings.
Given the scale of celebrations, your savings may not allow you to cover all the expenses when you are planning a destination wedding. However, you can still plan a spectacular wedding by taking a Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv. This loan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, offers large, collateral-free sanction repayable over a flexible tenor, allows you to tackle any curveball that comes your way, and plan the wedding exactly as you have envisioned it, without compromising.
Here's how the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan serves as the ideal financing solution for the one-of-a-kind destination wedding:
Take care of the most expensive arrangements with ease
One of the first steps in planning a destination wedding is selecting a location and booking a suitable venue. However, whether you prefer a palace in Rajasthan or Southeast Asia's idyllic shores, you will notice that venue and food-related expenses comprise a major part of a wedding's costs. Fortunately, with a collateral-free sanction of up to Rs 25 lakh, you can take care of these costs with ease. Since an average wedding in Malaysia, for instance, costs around Rs 8.4 lakh, when you factor in expenses for accommodation, customised decor, wedding favours and catering, you'll find the assistance from the personal loan helpful.
Hire a professional photographer and wedding planner
Whether you choose to tie the knot on Bali's sandy beaches or at Kerala's backwaters, you are sure to want to preserve memories from your wedding for posterity. To do so, hire the country's best photographers and videographers and indulge in a pre-wedding shoot or drone photography. Similarly, for every event to take place seamlessly, it's a good idea to hire a destination wedding planner who has an understanding of your requirements and a network of vendors and service providers at the destination of your choice. This will ensure that your every wish is taken care of.
While hiring such professionals can be expensive, you can simply use the loan amount towards this expense without worrying about any strain on your finances. By using the EMI calculator, you can select a tenor of up to 60 months to repay the amount conveniently.
Invest in designer clothes and purchase luxurious jewellery
Irrespective of whether you want to wear traditional outfits or dress as per a theme when organising a wedding, you would surely want to invest in customised designer clothes for the bride and groom as well as for the immediate family and buy jewellery to compliment the outfits. Whether you wish to shop at a bridal expo or from a multi-designer store, the loan offers quick financing, ensuring that you don't have to worry about losing out on the pieces of your choice. As you get approval in 5 minutes and money in the bank in 24 hours, you can shop and make arrangements without any delay.
Manage unplanned expenses without any stress
From booking extra rooms for last-minute guests to paying for licenses at the nth minute, it's possible that you have to deal with certain unforeseen expenses when planning a wedding. Fortunately, you can avail flexi personal loan, where you can borrow from the total loan amount as and when a need arises without filing a separate application each time and pay interest only on what you end up using. Moreover, to help you manage your finances and make repayment more affordable; the loan allows you to pay interest-only EMIs for the initial part of the tenor.
It is courtesy of these features that a Personal Loan, especially from Bajaj Finserv, makes planning an extravagant destination wedding infinitely simpler. Once you have a basic wedding plan in place, you can apply for the loan in moments. Simply check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv and access financing in a shorter duration, all through a customised deal.
