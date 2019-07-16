Play it safe by investing in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The recent the economic downtrend has not been too favourable for investors, especially with the latest turn of events. The Union Budget was announced recently, and prices for several consumer goods increased due to a hike in taxes.

Added to this is the RBI's surprise move of repo rate reduction in June. This was the third time since last year that RBI has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, which now stands at 5.75 per cent. Thus, interest rates on fixed deposits have started falling, and the government has also reduced returns on small savings schemes by 10 bps, by the end of June 2019.

Thus, investors are looking for financiers offering higher FD interest rates. Here's where Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit becomes a preferred investment option, wherein investors can put their savings to grow over time. This FD ensures guaranteed returns, which are unaffected by market fluctuations.

There's no doubt that this simple, yet effective investment instrument has become the key to guaranteed high returns.

Gain more without risk

When you invest in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you park your money within a fixed interest environment, so your returns are safe from market volatility and the reduction in interest rate regime that currently plagues the market. Here you can earn up to 8.95 per cent interest returns on your investment, which offers you higher interest income. So, irrespective of the downhill movement of the economy you can yield significantly higher returns due to the power of compounding interest brought to you by this FD.

Here's a look at the fixed deposit interest rates offered to new customers:



Rate benefits basis customer category (w.e.f. 08 May 2019):

+ 0.35 per cent for senior citizens

+ 0.25 per cent for Bajaj Group employees, Bajaj Finance Ltd customers and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance existing policyholders

Renewal:

+ 0.10 per cent over and above the rate of interest at which the deposit is booked

By investing an amount for 5 years in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, you can grow your investment capital by nearly 51 per cent. Here's an example to help you understand. Let's assume you've invested Rs 1,00,000 in a Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit for 5 years.

Here are the interest amounts for this investment, based on your customer type:



Thus, you can look for higher returns, and start investing easily. Whether you are a fresher who has just entered the job market, a mid-career professional, or a senior citizen, you can begin an FD investment with Bajaj Finance with ease, as it takes just Rs 25,000 to start.

What's more, you can also receive regular payouts by choosing non-cumulative returns at a frequency you require or enjoy higher earnings by accessing your returns at maturity. This gives you the needed financial flexibility.

Enjoy the safety and the benefit of forecasting your gains

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit is the safest investment instrument, with ICRA's MAAA and CRISIL's FAAA rating, which are the highest ratings from these reputed credit agencies. These ratings assure stability and timely returns on your FD investment. Nearly 1,45,000 customers have invested in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit, which indicates the safety of this investment.

You can also select a flexible tenor of 12 to 60 months, as per your convenience, so that you can get the returns to fulfil your goals, be it your child's education, buying a new vehicle, or saving up for the down payment of a home.

Depending on your investment goal and liquidity requirements, you can use the FD calculator to calculate the maturity proceeds beforehand.

This online tool is easy to use and allows you to gauge your returns by choosing your profile and entering your principal amount and tenor. The interest rate for each combination is pre-feed into the calculator. That's why you can tweak your inputs as many times you want to arrive at a maturity amount of your liking.

While you capitalise on the above, remember that one of the positives of the Union Budget was the complete tax rebate for individuals having up to Rs 5 lakh taxable income during a financial year. With more room for investments, you can now shift your attention to FDs and ladder your investment to suit your goals. Begin your journey online using a simple application form and sign up for a rewarding investment today.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.