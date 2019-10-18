Plutus Desk - a platform for legal services launched

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Getting legal services in the country has never been smooth sailing, on a personal or professional level but not anymore as Plutus Groups has just launched Plutus Desk - an industry changing, technological advanced Platform in the field of legal services.

After a year of R&D the founders saw an immense scope to upgrade legal services wherein, with a simple user interface, any common man or corporate can get their work done with their software platform. Plutus is launching a one of its kind, effortless approach to legal services for corporates & entrepreneurs in India.

"All one has to do is to log in to the website and opt for a document you need or the situation calls for and add in the variables of data. We have designed this application in a way that opens a portal to the various services a client is looking for. The customer has to select the type of document and language then add in their name, address and other value data. It also adds economic value to the system as compared to other modes of approach in the industry. The payment methods are highly secure and the customer receives document within hours on the app and via mail," said Karan Pawaskar, Founder of Plutus Groups.

"Plutus Desk platform is a contemporary step in the sphere of Artificial Intelligence which will save cost up to 70 per cent and give 95 per cent faster services," he added.

After having successfully developed an application that aims at revolutionizing the dynamics of the legal industry, the group now envision to commercialise this software. Physical documents which require original signatures by solicitors will be delivered in a day's time also banking on the exact location of the customer.

To match safety standards, specialised lawyers, Chartered accountants and a 3-tier check of legal documentation is done before handing it over to the customer. This service is more accessible to the masses in every aspect, and law firms too can leverage it further to service their existing clients. And what's more, this service is available 24X7 for the convenience of law professionals as well as common man.

