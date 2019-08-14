Pavan with John Maxwell
Pavan with John Maxwell

PM Consulting brings John Maxwell's 6th Live2Lead Leadership Event in India

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:19 IST

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt Ltd (PM Consulting), a premium leadership and organisational development company, is bringing Live2Lead leadership event in India on October 11, 2019 at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.
Live2Lead is the most reputed and recognised leadership gathering developed by 'The John Maxwell Company' which offers an opportunity to community and area leaders to watch, listen and learn from world-renown leaders while networking with other leaders.
Held annually, this event will open for registration at 3.15 pm and will commence at 6.30 pm with address to participants by Pavan Bakshi, CEO of PM Consulting who is also a certified speaker, coach and facilitator of the John Maxwell Team and is in its mentorship program for the last five years. Some other significant corporate leaders will also be present at the event to share their LeaderShift moments. The four hour long event will conclude at 10.30 pm.
Gurugram is the only city in India and one of the 300 cities of the world which will receive the simulcast of Live2Lead Leadership Event being presented live in Atlanta, Greater Binghamton.
"Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. You shall learn from world-class leadership experts, and leave the event prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading with renewed passion and commitment. We guarantee you will leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion", said Pavan Bakshi, CEO, Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt Ltd.
The speakers of the event are John C Maxwell, Rachel Hollis, Angela Ahrendts, Marcus Buckingham and Chris Hogan who are experts to bring new life into leadership roles and journeys through new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Embassy and Cerner join with corporate and NGOs to implement...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer and Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company, have created a consortium of corporates and NGOs to enhance the health and hygiene conditions of 62 Government

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:20 IST

Kalpataru launches luxury tower 'Camellia' at Kalpataru...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kalpataru, India's leading premium and luxury real estate developer, announced the launch of new luxury tower 'Camellia' amidst the existing 5.4 acre project Kalpataru Paramount, located close to Kapurbawdi, Thane (W).

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 18:04 IST

CDEL inks pact with Blackstone for Bengaluru tech park in a deal...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) said on Wednesday it has signed a non-binding agreement with US-based private equity giant Blackstone for its real estate property Global Tech Village in a deal valued at Rs 2,600 crore to 3,000 crore.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:39 IST

JSPL records Q1 loss at Rs 87 crore, revenue grows marginally

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Naveen Jindal-promoted Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) on Wednesday said its loss during the quarter ended June totalled at Rs 87.4 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 110 crore in the year-ago period.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:16 IST

SIAM welcomes PM Modi's assurance on co-existence of ICE vehicles and EVs

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Automobile manufacturers on Wednesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent assurance that both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle technologies can co-exist.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:40 IST

Clicbrics raises around USD 3mn in Pre-series A Funding from...

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Clicbrics, India's leading technology platform empowering the real estate sector, announced today that it has successfully raised funding of around $3 mn from a stellar consortium of international and domestic investors led by former Tiger Management Lieuten

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:39 IST

NIIT announces 28th Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship for Graduates...

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global leader in Skills and Talent Development, announced its annual flagship Bhavishya Jyoti Scholarship (BJS) for Future Ready Talent programmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:37 IST

Peter England joins forces with Mission Mangal to style Akshay Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd has styled the lead actor Akshay Kumar who plays Rakesh Dhawan in the first space film of Indian cinema Mission Mangal, releasing this Independence Day August 15.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:34 IST

Stakeholders to address challenges in integrating renewable energy

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): To debottleneck renewable energy space and make the environment-friendly power grow faster, industry leaders and government representatives will gather here next week to explore ways of integrating renewable energy and storage with the power transmission grid.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:16 IST

Sensex jumps 353 points, Nifty nears 11,030 after US delays...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback on D-Street and benchmark indices closed nearly one per cent higher on Wednesday amid gains in Asian stocks after the United States delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:14 IST

Edelweiss Fin Services PAT halves to Rs 132 crore in Q1 FY20

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Diversified financial services firm Edelweiss said on Wednesday its consolidated profit after tax fell to Rs 132 crore during April to June from Rs 264 crore in Q1 FY19 due to the economic slowdown and liquidity crunch facing several sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:25 IST

Sun Pharma signs licensing pact with CSIR-IICT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday that it has entered into a global licensing agreement with the CSIR Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad for patents related to certain compounds.

Read More
iocl