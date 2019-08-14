PM Consulting brings John Maxwell's 6th Live2Lead Leadership Event in India

New Delhi [India] August 14(ANI/NewsVoir): Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt Ltd (PM Consulting), a premium leadership and organisational development company, is bringing Live2Lead leadership event in India on October 11, 2019 at Hotel Leela Ambience, Gurugram.

Live2Lead is the most reputed and recognised leadership gathering developed by 'The John Maxwell Company' which offers an opportunity to community and area leaders to watch, listen and learn from world-renown leaders while networking with other leaders.

Held annually, this event will open for registration at 3.15 pm and will commence at 6.30 pm with address to participants by Pavan Bakshi, CEO of PM Consulting who is also a certified speaker, coach and facilitator of the John Maxwell Team and is in its mentorship program for the last five years. Some other significant corporate leaders will also be present at the event to share their LeaderShift moments. The four hour long event will conclude at 10.30 pm.

Gurugram is the only city in India and one of the 300 cities of the world which will receive the simulcast of Live2Lead Leadership Event being presented live in Atlanta, Greater Binghamton.

"Live2Lead is designed to deliver the very best leadership content to inspire and motivate you and your team. You shall learn from world-class leadership experts, and leave the event prepared to implement a new action plan, and start leading with renewed passion and commitment. We guarantee you will leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion", said Pavan Bakshi, CEO, Prime Meridian Consulting India Pvt Ltd.

The speakers of the event are John C Maxwell, Rachel Hollis, Angela Ahrendts, Marcus Buckingham and Chris Hogan who are experts to bring new life into leadership roles and journeys through new perspectives, practical tools and key takeaways.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

