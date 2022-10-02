PM Modi offers condolences on demise of Industrialist Tulsi Tanti

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered condolences on the demise of the founder chairman and managing director of Suzlon Energy, Tulsi Tanti.

"Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India's economic progress and strengthened our nation's efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Tulsi Tanti, who was also a renowned expert on renewable energy, died due to cardiac arrest on Saturday evening. A company statement said that the Suzlon founder was travelling from Pune to Ahmedabad when he suffered a major cardiac arrest. He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav.



In a regulatory filing, the company said, "With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, the chairman & managing director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited... on 1st October 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day."

From managing a 20-employee textile company in 1995 to selling off the textile business to signing a contract of Edison Mission Energy (EME) of US for delivery of 150 wind turbines of 2.1 megawatts in 2008, the visionary was one of the pioneers that put India in the map of renewable energy producers in the world. To date, Suzlon Energy has fifteen manufacturing facilities and a workforce of over 8,000 employees globally.

In January 2017, Suzlon Energy achieved 10,000 megawatts installed wind energy milestone in India. Suzlon's 10,000 MW of wind installation can power over 5 million households per annum and offsets 21.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions annually. (ANI)

