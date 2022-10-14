PM Modi to inaugurate 75 digital banking units across 75 districts on Oct 16

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): In a measure aimed at deepening financial inclusion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 75">75 Digital Banking Units (DBUs) to the nation on October 16 at 11 am via video conferencing.

He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in her budget speech for 2022-23 announced the setting up of 75">75 DBUs in 75">75 districts of the country to commemorate the 75">75 years of independence of the country.

The DBUs are being set up to ensure that the benefits of digital">digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country and cover all states and union territories.



Eleven public sector banks, 12 private sector banks and one small finance bank are participating in the endeavour.

A PMO release said DBUs will be brick-and-mortar outlets which will provide a variety of digital">digital banking facilities to people such as the opening of savings accounts, balance-check, printing passbooks, transfer of funds, investment in fixed deposits, loan applications, stop-payment instructions for cheques issued, applications for credit and debit cards, tax and bill payment and nominations.

The release said DBUs will enable customers to have cost-effective, convenient access and enhanced digital">digital experience of banking products and services all through the year.

It said they will spread Digital Financial Literacy and special emphasis will be given to customer education on cyber security awareness and safeguards.

Also, there shall be adequate digital">digital mechanisms to offer real-time assistance and redress customer grievances arising from business and services offered by the DBUs directly or through business facilitators and correspondents. (ANI)

